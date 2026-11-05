Projected Breece Hall-Broncos Trade Nets Jets Realistic Return as New Era Begins

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, playoff contenders are looking to strengthen their rosters for the postseason, whereas teams near the bottom of the standings are beginning to sell veteran players for future draft capital.

That’s been the Jets’ strategy for most of the last 15 years, and it’ll likely continue this year with Gang Green sitting at 2-6.

New York traded away cornerstone players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for multiple first-round selections last year, and while we shouldn’t expect New York to do another fire sale, the team could move on from star running back Breece Hall.

With Braelon Allen breaking out during Hall’s five-game absence, rushing for 504 yards and three touchdowns, a backfield controversy has emerged that could ultimately lead to the Jets trading Hall.

One team in desperate need of a running back is the Broncos, who placed Tyler Badie and R.J. Harvey on injured reserve over the last couple weeks. With Denver currently sitting second in the AFC standings at 6-2, the Broncos have plenty of incentive to pursue a trade for Hall as they look to strengthen their backfield for a playoff run.

A potential deal between the two teams could give New York more valuable draft capital while providing Denver with much-needed help in the backfield.

While head coach Aaron Glenn said that the five-year veteran isn’t going anywhere, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, his word may not carry as much weight as it once did. Since Glenn took over coaching duties in 2025, the Jets have posted a 5-20 record and are 0-8 against the AFC East.

His tenure has been highlighted by poor coaching decisions and a lack of improvement despite a major overhaul to the roster this past offseason. It’s unlikely Glenn will keep his job beyond 2026, and the team’s best interest should be setting the next era of Gang Green football up for success.

Darren Mougey will play a large role in doing so.

Over his two seasons as New York’s general manager, he’s built a strong foundation of valuable draft capital by trading Gardner and Williams. He’s also had early success in his draft classes, with Armand Membou and David Bailey among his most notable selections.

Trading Hall would add to this.

Although a third-round pick isn’t the greatest asset, it’s a valuable return, and it would add to New York’s massive stockpile of draft capital.

The pick would put the Jets at 10 picks for the 2027 draft, six of them coming in the first three rounds. That would give the Jets plenty of flexibility to address multiple areas or trade for an immediate starter.

Why a third-round pick is a realistic return

Running back trades are tricky.

Years ago, teams spent high-value draft picks on running backs, but since the Trent Richardson trade in 2013, the market for the position has changed significantly. The Christian McCaffrey trade in 2022 was by far the biggest one, as the 49ers gave up 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-round pick plus a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Remember, McCaffrey was a top-three player at the position who was just entering his prime years. While Hall isn’t on the level of McCaffrey, he’s coming off the best season of his career and is still just 25 years old.

The Jets reportedly turned down a fourth-round offer from the Chiefs for Hall last season, with Mougey insisting on receiving a third-round pick in return. With Hall’s best years ahead of him, a third-round pick is a reasonable deal for both sides.

With Hall under contract through 2028, Denver would strengthen its chances throughout the next several years of its Super Bowl window.

For New York, it provides more valuable draft capital to build their team for next season while allowing Allen to take over as the team’s starting running back.

We’ve seen that the Jets aren’t close to competing for a championship; however, they are a few pieces away from being a playoff-caliber team. Trading Hall to Denver for a third-round pick would be a step towards ending the 15-year playoff drought.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.