Frank Reich May Have Tipped the Jets’ Breece Hall Trade Deadline Plans

The Jets are firmly in seller territory just days away from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, with one name drawing more attention than others: star running back Breece Hall.

While Hall has missed the last four games due to a quad injury, backup Jets RB Braelon Allen has thrived in his spot. The former 2024 fourth-rounder has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games and has racked up 504 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 93 carries over five starts in Hall's absence.

With plenty of RB-needy teams around the NFL, it's not unfathomable to imagine New York being open to a trade—especially if it believes Allen is a legitimate RB1. That said, offensive coordinator Frank Reich's latest comments help shed light on what the Jets seemingly intend to do with their franchise rusher at the trade deadline.

Jets seem unlikely to trade Breece Hall after Frank Reich's comments

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Frank Rank was asked about how the Jets will split the backfield workload between Allen and Hall when the latter returns. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Frank said that the staff waits for head coach Aaron Glenn to figure out the "framework for what the vision is," making it clear that it's a work in progress.

Additionally, Reich didn't sound like an OC who's preparing to see his RB1 traded in the coming days.

"It's a great problem to have. You got two No. 1 backs. Breece is obviously the bell cow—he's our guy—but it'll be a mix. And as far as hot hand, not hot hand, I think that's always an in-game, feel thing." Frank Reich on Jets' backfield split

If the Jets were looking for potential trade partners, chances are that Reich would be doing everything to hype up Hall's eventual return. Whether that would've been talking about how good he's looked lately or the potential impact he brings to the field, Reich would've done something to boost Hall's trade value.

Instead, Reich made it abundantly clear that the Jets are legitimately trying to figure out how a Hall-Allen tandem could work. The offense has been a sore spot all season, but even though the playoffs are likely out of reach, figuring out how to weaponize the potentially two-headed beast could help Gang Green hit the ground running (no pun intended) in 2027.

The Jets likely want to assess their backfield's full potential before taking another step toward a possible Breece Hall trade. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The RB duo's contract situation also likely plays a role in why a trade likely isn't in the cards. Hall is still under contract with $14.5 million and $15.5 million cap hits in 2026 and 2027, respectively, while Allen won't hit free agency until 2028 and carries an affordable $1.3 million cap hit next season.

Realistically, the Jets could take the rest of the 2026 campaign, the 2027 offseason and the first few games of next season to decide if they want to trade Hall. As mentioned above, he isn't a free agent until 2029, meaning they can still recoup some decent value since he'd be more than a rental. Besides, Hall likely needs to prove he can stay healthy and productive before any team is willing to pay the potential ransom New York might ask for.

Assuming his health continues to improve, Jets fans can expect to see Hall in Gang Green against the Chiefs in Week 9, as well as for the rest of the season beyond the trade deadline.

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