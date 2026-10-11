David Bailey Speaks Out on Jets' Role, Development, and More

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Perhaps expectations were too high for second overall pick David Bailey coming into the NFL.

After being taken as the first non-quarterback of the 2026 draft by the New York Jets, Bailey dominated training camp in such a flurry that many wondered how good the Texas Tech product could be right away.

Through his first four NFL games, Bailey hasn't popped off like other rookie defensive players, but he also hasn't been bad either. If anything, the rookie has gone through the usual peaks and valleys that hit most high-talent rookies.

Even if he doesn't get caught up in the predictions from fans and media members.

"I'm not really too worried about expectations," Bailey said after practice on Friday. "I'm probably just more worried about like how I can help the team."

As he prepares for his fifth NFL game, and with the Jets sitting at a 1-3 mark, the team will be looking for Bailey to produce more than he already has. Confident as always, it appears Bailey is ready to show out again.

Bailey speaks out on role

Coming into this season, the Jets seemingly had a different role for Bailey than the one where he dominated at Texas Tech. With the Red Raiders, Bailey led the country in sacks and was one of the most formidable edge rushers out there.

Now, the size and speed of the NFL game has the 23-year-old adjusting to new things.

"It's definitely just different," Bailey said. "There's a lot of factors that you gotta take into level competition, new defense. I'm working with new people...But you know at the end of the day it's just football. I still feel comfortable."

One of those adjustments is no longer being an everydown pass rusher. Over the last several games, the Jets have used Bailey in pass coverage at times. It has perplexed some fans who have wondered why the everydown edge rusher is not being used in the situation he was drafted for.

To his credit, it's not like Bailey hasn't had experience in that role.

"Definitely did that a lot in my Stanford days," Bailey said of dropping into coverage. "Playing kind of like that SAM linebacker role, obviously didn't do it too much at Tech."

Of course, for a team that has struggled so mightily to pressure the quarterback, one would imagine getting more pass rushing reps for Bailey would be smart. The rookie has recorded two sacks but none of them have come off of beating a tackle to the spot. They have come courtesy of his high motor.

And while that is something the Jets love to see from a young player, it highlights how much more he needs to grow.

Defending the run

One area of Bailey's game that has been unequivocally improved compared to his college days has been in run defense. At Texas Tech, Bailey wasn't seen as a run stuffer. If anything, the Red Raiders would use him more as a situational pass rusher than actually focus on the run.

Through four games in the NFL, though, and Bailey's run defense has been a welcome surprise. Pro Football Focus has graded out Bailey as the 14th best run stopping edge rusher in the league.

The youngster was quick to credit his coaching staff for getting him ready to improve in that area.

"That just came down to kind of like the work that I was putting in with my D-line and Coach Dunbar," Bailey said. "It just kind of came down to like it wasn't a question whether I could do it, just whether like I had all my tools in place."

Bailey's sack totals will eventually come in droves as he gets used to the NFL game. But his high motor and improved run defense could be what makes him a complete player moving forward.

Next steps

So what happens next? What do the Jets need to do with Bailey in order to get the most out of him.

Speaking to defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, it's clear the Jets are on schedule with Bailey. He hasn't looked like a superstar yet, but he's improved to the point where he'll only get better with the more games he plays.

"I think he's on par for what we're trying to ask him to do," Dunbar said. "I think he does a great job of getting to the passer. These last couple of weeks, you wouldn't think you'd have tight ends and running backs chipping the rookie, but he's getting that work."

New York does not have many competent edge rushers outside of Bailey on their roster. Will McDonald has struggled, and the free agent acquisitions of Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai have yet to be truly impactful against opposing teams.

It's why the Jets want Bailey not just to win one-on-one matchups, but to play within the structure of their defense.

"(We're) trying to let him understand how he has to work with other guys and just can't be trying to beat everybody by himself. It's a four-man rush. It's not a one-man rush, a two-man rush," Dunbar said.

Through four games, Bailey has shown enough for Jets fans to realize there is a good player in here. When he reaches his potential will determine greatly on whether the team is willing to work with him in his more natural environment.

Rushing the quarterback.

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