FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brandon Stephens is the wily veteran. Nahshon Wright is the free agent pickup. D'Angelo Ponds is the shiny new toy.

But in the new-look secondary for the Jets, one overlooked player remains former third-round pick Azareye'h Thomas. The Florida State product suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year that cost him the latter half of the season. It was important too, as the Jets were in the process of playing their younger talents to better get a sense of where they were in their rebuild.

"Who wouldn't be frustrated?" Thomas said after Monday practice. "You work all your life to get to this moment, and you go out with an injury. I never had an injury before, so it was different, but the Lord got me through it."

Azareye'h Thomas is feeling confident despite last season's injury. Now, the test will be whether he can stay healthy for the Jets all season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One surgery and a quick rehab later, and Thomas is back on the field for New York, ready to prove that he not only has what it takes to make the Jets roster but is good enough to be a starter going into 2026.

Jets fans should be excited by Azareye'h Thomas's early camp performance

At just 22 years old, Thomas is still considered a young prospect for the Jets. While he didn't intercept a pass last year (none of the Jets' defense did), he did show a kind of competitiveness that endeared him to the coaching staff.

Coming into his sophomore season, Thomas finds himself in a position battle with a Pro Bowler in Wright. On Monday, Thomas proved his worth in the battle, recording several pass breakups while locking down New York's quality receiving room, including Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

Nahshon Wright with a good pass deflection. Battle at outside corner between him and AZ Thomas heating up today.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 3, 2026

It showed Thomas isn't getting too overwhelmed by the potential of being an everydown player.

"My mindset is taking one step and day at a time," Thomas said. "Continue to be there for my teammates and show up every day for them."

A goal for Thomas will be to pick off passes in New York's defense this year. The unit was the first in NFL history to fail to record one over the course of a full season. But just as Wright shrugged off the troubles of last season, Thomas thinks the change will be made most on the practice field.

"When you're in the secondary, you want to get your hands on the ball," Thomas said. "It's something we're practicing on. Interceptions start in practice. We're going out there and working on being in the right place and the interceptions will come."

I just wanted to trust in my eyes, trust in my studies. Last year, I hesitated a lot on a lot of things and there were a lot of plays I left out there. Just trusting my eyes and preparation and letting everything else take care of itself. Azareye'h Thomas, Jets CB

Still standing out despite improved secondary

The Jets have done significant work on their secondary this offseason.

With former All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner gone, the Jets focused heavily on bringing in players with a penchant for forcing turnovers. All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Wright were two of the top players brought in to assist the defensive back situation, but even some of the team's biggest leaders in the secondary are seeing that Thomas can help just as much.

"(Azareye'h is) definitely coming into his own," Stephens said. "He's hungry to have an impact on his defense. He's attacking every meeting and every practice the right way."

After recording 13 solo tackles and seven pass break-ups in just 12 games last season, Thomas has a chance to prove that he can be a consistent and positive piece to New York's defensive puzzle. So far, he's not only up for the challenge to compete, but also shows he's ready for more.