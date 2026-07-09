Jets LB Jamien Sherwood: Veteran Defender Looks for Redemption as No. 14 Player in 2026

We’re getting ever so close to the top 10 in our 25 most important in 2026 rankings. Thus far, we’ve highlighted players in the trenches, young playmakers at the skill positions, and a wily veteran in Demario Davis, who was ranked 15th despite being 37.

Today, we’re going to stay at linebacker and talk about Jamien Sherwood, who is ranked 14th and is looking to bounce back from a tough 2025 season. Sherwood is entering his sixth season with the club.

Jets fans were hoping Sherwood would take the next step and become a leader on the defense after getting a three-year, $45 million contract extension last offseason.

However, that did not happen as his play took a step back and he was benched multiple times last season on a defense that underperformed. Needless to say, 2026 represents a fresh start for Sherwood, who has the talent to show and prove that 2025 was an anomaly.

Why is Jamien Sherwood so important

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) shouts a call to his teammates during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though Sherwood’s play took a step back in 2025, we can say without a shadow of a doubt that he’s still one of the Jets’ best linebackers and defenders on the entire defense.

At 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Sherwood has gone from a depth piece as a former fifth-round pick to a frontline starter over the last two years. That doesn’t happen out of the blue; it takes hard work and continued skill development.

Last season, the former Day 3 selection posted 154 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, five quarterback hits, and two sacks. Simply put, he always has a nose for the football.

It was the second straight season that Sherwood had 150 or more combined tackles, and he has started at least 16 games. A player’s best ability is their availability, and the fact that Sherwood has stayed healthy despite flying around the field just speaks volumes to how important he is.

The Jets don’t have the greatest linebacker depth, which we will touch on later, putting more onus on the shoulders of Sherwood. Last year wasn’t easy for him as he donned the captain “C” on his jersey, but that shouldn’t negate what he’s shown on the field throughout his previous four years with the club.

Jamien Sherwood’s strengths and weaknesses

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) stretches before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A huge weakness that got exposed last season that Sherwood must improve is his coverage skills. Opposing quarterbacks were able to take advantage of Sherwood, which can’t happen this season, especially playing beside an older linebacker in Davis, who still has some gas left in the tank.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sherwood had a 46.1 grade, ranking him 66th among 88 qualified linebackers. Additionally, the veteran linebacker surrendered 10.5 yards per reception allowed (second-highest of his career), three receiving touchdowns (career-high), and a 110.1 passer rating.

Simply put, it was not a good look for Sherwood, who has a career 110.2 passer rating when targeted as is. That said, the veteran realizes that he must improve and told reporters last month the steps he’s taken to be better in 2026.

"There were areas where I need to improve, there were some good plays, there were some bad plays," Sherwood said via JetsOnSI’s Nick Faria. "I just felt for myself. I definitely could be more consistent than I was. That's another thing that I do look for going into the season. That's just studying more, staying after practice more, and just being a better teammate."

If Sherwood can at least grade out as a 65 in coverage in 2026, that will do wonders for this pass defense, which has a fair amount of ballhawks in the secondary.

As for his strengths, Sherwood is a tackling machine as we previously noted, which illustrates his high motor and the purpose he plays. Now, the veteran linebacker was also credited with 10 missed tackles last season, which isn’t ideal, but that’s the risk with an aggressive player like Sherwood.

Despite blemishes on his resume last year, the 26-year-old defender was stout against the run. Sherwood recorded an 81.1 run-defense grade, good for 15th at his position, and had 49 stops (13th). If he can make a similar impact in 2026, the Jets’ run defense will be one of the better units, thanks to him.

What happens if Jamien Sherwood gets hurt

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) following the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, if the Jets were to lose Sherwood to injury, they would be in trouble. JetsOnSI’s Nick Faria pointed out how dire the situation is in his breakdown of Davis.

No Sherwood on the field will put more pressure on the 37-year-old Davis, who was good last year in New Orleans, but he’s competing against Father Time. Therefore, the Jets head coach Aaron Glenn would be hitching his proverbial wagon to the trio of Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker.

That would be less than ideal for the Jets’ defense as a whole. Knowing this, general manager Darren Mougey should try to sign a veteran linebacker between now and Week 1 of the regular season, as a few notable free agents are available.

Why we ranked Jamien Sherwood here

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) runs onto the field before the game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since we ranked Davis 15th, it seemed only right that we went with his new running mate in Sherwood at No. 14.

While last season did not go to plan, it’s a new season with Glenn now calling the shots on defense, which will hopefully help Sherwood.

The 26-year-old linebacker won’t have the sole responsibility of carrying the group, as he now has Davis playing beside him, who can give him advice on how to improve as a leader, but overall as a player.

With a revamped defensive line in front of him, Sherwood has a chance to get back into the fanbase's good graces and find himself in the top-10 next year, especially if the Jets’ defense becomes a top-tier unit.