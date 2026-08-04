3 Jets Already Under Pressure as Week 2 of Training Camp Continues

The first few training camp practices have come and gone for the Jets, and there were plenty of positive takeaways. New additions Geno Smith and David Bailey have been among the standouts so far, while Adonai Mitchell has continued to build on his impressive offseason.

For the most part, the team has looked strong through the early stages of camp. However, not every player enters the second week of practice with the same level of comfort.

Whether they are fighting for a roster spot, competing for a larger role, or proving they can be trusted in critical situations, several Jets players continue to face important evaluations and need to make the most of their opportunity.

With that being said, here are the three players under the most pressure heading into Week 2 of training camp.

3. Andre Cisco, S

Almost everything that could’ve gone wrong for Andre Cisco during the 2025 season did. A poor showing in coverage, earning a 54.5 coverage grade, which ranked 67th out of 98 qualifying safeties, per Pro Football Focus, combined with a disastrous 18.4% missed-tackle rate before a torn pectoral injury ended his season in Week 8.

Even though he had an underwhelming season, New York brought him back on a one-year deal for just over $5 million. However, the Jets added All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, signed Dane Belton, and selected VJ Payne in the draft to bolster the safety room, putting Cisco in a battle for playing time.

Andre Cisco must put his best foot forward if he hopes to remain with the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first week of training camp, Cisco has been one of the biggest losers, according to Jets OnSI’s Nick Faria. While Belton has emerged as a standout player for consistently making plays, Cisco has been relatively quiet.

If he’s going to receive meaningful snaps or even make the final roster, the former 2021 third-round selection must channel his former 2023 self and be the ball-hawking threat he once was.

2. Cade Klubnik, QB

Cade Klubnik isn’t battling for a roster spot like some of the other players mentioned on this list, nor has his play raised concerns. Granted, he had a down day last Saturday, throwing two interceptions, but for the most part he’s performed well at camp. That includes on Tuesday, when Faria pointed out how "impressed" he was with how the rookie quarterback "bails out if the pocket."

Continue to be impressed with Klubnik, especially when it comes to buying time from pressure. When he bails out if the pocket, he’s doing so not in a panic, but under control with his eyes downfield.



Found Isaiah Williams for a big gain that way.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 4, 2026

The pressure comes from the expectations surrounding his role. New York appears intent on naming the fourth-round pick as the backup to Geno Smith after showing little urgency to add a veteran backup in the offseason.

When general manager Darren Mougey was asked about the possibility of adding a veteran to the room last Wednesday, he stopped short of committing to a move but said he’s always checking the market for experienced players at all positions.

While the organization remains optimistic and has expressed confidence in the former Clemson standout, it's not ideal to rely on a rookie to serve as the backup quarterback. If Smith gets hurt early in the season and is forced to miss time, Klubnik would be thrust into action before he’s fully ready.

Not only would it put the Jets’ season in jeopardy, but it could also risk hurting Klubnik’s confidence and set back his development.

1. Payton Page, DT

With T’Vondre Sweat sidelined and Mazi Smith also dealing with an injury, the Jets have an opportunity to evaluate their interior defensive line depth further. One player who must take advantage of this opportunity for increased reps is Payton Page.

The former 2025 undrafted free agent spent the majority of last season on the Jets' practice squad, appearing in only 61 defensive snaps for Gang Green. In limited action, Page recorded six total tackles (one for a loss) and one hurry.

Payton Page needs to step up immediately, or else the Jets might have enough reason to move on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering training camp, Page was widely viewed as a long shot to make the final roster given the additions of David Onyemata, Darrell Jackson Jr. and Sweat in the offseason while already having Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs and Smith.

Although his chances of making the initial 53-man roster are slim, Page can leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff if he can generate pressure in the interior or clog up the running lanes. He'll have to do so quickly, or face the possibility of being released before cut day.