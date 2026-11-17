Because of the NFL's aggressive and physical nature, it’s nearly impossible for a team to finish a game without a player suffering an injury. While injuries are part of the game, some teams sustain more injuries than others, which ultimately affects how their season plays out.

The Jets are one of those teams.

New York has dealt with countless injuries on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense, where its full starting unit hadn’t played together since Week 1. That changed in Week 10, as all of the Jets’ original starters played against the Bills: for one snap.

Omar Cooper Jr. sustained an ankle injury on the first play and didn’t return to the game. Dylan Parham and Geno Smith also suffered injuries and were unable to return.

With Gang Green players continuing to go down, let’s take a look at the Jets' injuries heading into Week 11’s matchup with the Chargers.

Jets who could return Week 11

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB

Even though Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was listed as a limited participant on Friday, he was ruled out against the Bills with an illness. The former Louisville Cardinal has had an up-and-down season, recording 11 total tackles and a sack across eight games.

Despite this, New York continues to turn to him as the team’s starting nickelback ahead of second-round selection D’Angelo Ponds. In Brownlee’s absence, however, the Jets opted to use Malachi Moore as the fifth defensive back in sub-packages over Ponds.

If Brownlee is either a full or limited participant in the Jets' upcoming practices, we should expect him to play against the Chargers.

Kiko Mauigoa, LB

Injuries have derailed Kiko Mauigoa’s sophomore season. The former Florida State Seminole has dealt with a nagging quadriceps injury, which has forced him to miss seven of the team’s first 10 games.

Since re-injuring his quad in Week 6 against the Patriots, Mauigoa has been on injured reserve, but he is eligible to return for Week 11’s matchup with the Chargers. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported Friday that Mauigoa was one of seven players on injured reserve who were working out off to the side of practice.

Lots of injured Jets working out off to the side to start practice:



T’Vondre Sweat

David Onyemata

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kiko Mauigoa

Max Mitchell

Tyler Baron

Anez Cooper — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 13, 2026

This doesn’t mean Mauigoa will play next Sunday, but his appearance at practice indicates that he’s ramping up and getting closer to making a return.

Trevin Wallace, LB

Trevin Wallace was the only player who didn’t participate in any of the Jets’ practices last week and, as a result, was ruled out for Week 10’s matchup due to a groin injury. Although the injury has sidelined him for the past two weeks, it hasn’t had major consequences for New York’s special teams.

Even though Wallace hasn’t impressed in this role, recording just three total tackles and earning a 63.9 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus, the team could use all the contributors it can get after allowing a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to Dylan Laube two weeks ago.

If Wallace can be a full participant in any of the team’s practices this week, we should anticipate his return to the lineup next Sunday.

Jets who could miss Week 11

Omar Cooper Jr., WR

For the third time this season, Cooper has had his ankle rolled up on. The first time was against the Titans in Week 1, which landed him on injured reserve, and the second was in Week 9 against the Chiefs.

Although the severity of the injury is still unknown, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that he was undergoing imaging today (h/t Dennis Waszak Jr.) If Cooper is a no-go, the Jets will rely on Isaiah Williams in the slot.

Aaron Glenn says QB Geno Smith (along with WR Omar Cooper Jr. and LG Dylan Parham) will have imaging today for their injuries.



Glenn says Smith is the #Jets' starter (not Cade Klubnik) if he's healthy.



"If Geno can't go this week, Cade will be the starter." — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 16, 2026

Dylan Parham, G

Parham went down in the second quarter against Buffalo with a knee injury, the same one he injured in Week 3 against the Lions. Like Cooper and Smith, Parham underwent imaging today, but the severity of the injury is unknown, and his status for the team’s matchup against the Chargers remains uncertain.

If he can’t suit up, New York will task Jordan Meredith with starting at left guard.

Geno Smith, QB

Smith exited twice during the team’s loss to the Bills. The first time was for a concussion evaluation, after which he was cleared; the second time was for an ankle injury.

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, Smith underwent testing today, which didn’t reveal anything major. While this suggests Smith shouldn’t miss extended time, it doesn’t indicate whether he’ll play in Week 11.

#Jets QB Geno Smith, who dealt with a variety of injuries on Sunday, underwent tests today that did not reveal anything major, sources say.



Smith, whose ankle provided the biggest concern, will continue to be evaluated through the week. But so far, so good. pic.twitter.com/kJH0S7ZWg5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2026

If Smith is available and practices during the week, we should expect the 14-year veteran to suit up. But if he doesn’t, New York will turn to rookie Cade Klubnik as its starter. Although Klubnik showed some flashes, he needs more time and reps before he can be a reliable starter.

Jets who are out long term

The Jets have a lengthy list of players on the injured reserve.

Tyler Baron (knee), Anez Cooper (shoulder), Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle), Max Mitchell (head/concussion), David Onyemata (groin), and T’Vondre Sweat (ACL sprain) are all on the short-term injured reserve list and are eligible to return this season.

Of these six players, all but Cooper were seen working to the side at Friday's practice.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Jonathan (thigh bruise), Braiden McGregor (torn pectoral), Arian Smith (torn ACL), and Chip Traynaum (neck) are sidelined for the rest of the season.

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