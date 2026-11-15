Omar Cooper Jr. Injury Tracker: Every Update After Rookie Jets WR's Early Exit vs. Bills

It didn't take long for things to go poor for the Jets in Sunday's Week 10 clash against the rival Bills.

Just as the offense was slowly becoming healthier, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. left the early matchup with an ankle injury in the first quarter. The injury occurred when multiple players fell on Cooper's ankle (h/t Banged Up Bills) while he was blocking for fellow rookie Kenyon Sadiq on a catch-and-run play.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Right Ankle)



Cooper gets rolled up on again, this is the same high-ankle that he injured in Week 1, sent him to IR, returned, and injured again last week. pic.twitter.com/N9BtGAUFog — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 15, 2026

Cooper was seen sitting on the sidelines, looking dejected after being forced to step out of the game. Unfortunately, the situation took a turn for the worse a few moments later, leaving Jets fans worried that the promising first-year WR's campaign would be derailed yet again.

Analyzing Omar Cooper Jr.'s injury

Update #1 (Nov. 15, 2:51 p.m. ET): Cooper has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

As seen in the video above, Cooper's outlook appeared grim the second multiple players landed on him. He seemingly struggled to put weight on it, which eventually led to the Jets confirming that he'd be questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Omar Cooper Jr. is questionable to return with an ankle injury — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026

Considering that Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell have also been dealing with injuries this season, the last thing the Jets need is for Cooper to be out long-term. The Indiana product had just played a season-high 54 offensive snaps against the Chiefs in Week 9, only to be limited to just one passing route before being forced to leave against the Bills.

That said, Cooper still hasn't been ruled out at the time of writing, making it crucial for Jets fans to stay locked in for each of the upcoming updates on Sunday and beyond.

Omar Cooper Jr. injury history

Although he oozes talent, it's hard to ignore Cooper's history with the injury bug—especially after his latest issue.

Injuries have been an obstacle for Cooper dating back to high school, when he tore his ACL. He also occasionally dealt with ankle issues during his time with the Hoosiers, including when he missed three games in 2023.

Much to everyone's dismay, Cooper has continued to miss time at the pro level. After making an impressive 30-yard catch in his NFL debut against the Titans, Cooper suffered a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games. Back-to-back 100-yard performances after getting off the injured reserve left Jets fans excited about his outlook, but it seems like his promising rookie year will likely be on pause again.

Before Sunday's exit, Cooper was up to 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 20 catches in five games.

Jets' plan without Cooper

Assuming that Cooper misses any time, the Jets will continue looking to Wilson and Mitchell as their top wide receivers. The dynamic duo is capable of flipping any game on its head, which means any success will hinge on quarterback Geno Smith's ability to get them the ball. Tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor have also proven they can step up.

It'd also be nice to see Isaiah Williams step up during Cooper's potential absence. The veteran WR has still been solid as a returner; however, his receiving numbers have left much to be desired this season. The same could be said for fellow elder-statesman wideout Tim Patrick, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Cooper's injury could also mean more opportunities for UDFA WR Malik McClain, who hadn't received a target before Week 10. There's also a chance that New York could elevate one of Sterling Shepard, Jamaal Pritchett or Joseph Manjack IV off the practice squad.

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