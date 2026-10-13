Aaron Glenn Is Already a Better Jets Head Coach Than Robert Saleh for One Key Reason

In case it wasn't already clear, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is significantly different from his predecessor.

When Robert Saleh was hired by the Jets in 2021, for the better part of three seasons, he spoke about how the job he took was likened to that of an expansion roster. Glenn, meanwhile, never stooped low to criticize his counterpart—instead taking many of the current struggles on the chin through his first 22 games.

That isn't what has separated Glenn from Saleh, though. The biggest difference between the two coaches has come down to the response from the roster.

And it's something that has shown up in each of New York's first five games to begin the 2026 NFL season.

Accountability continues to separates Aaron Glenn from Robert Saleh

Accountability comes in all shapes and sizes when teams lose. When teams win, though, the true mark of a quality head coach is how they handle the days after.

In the case of Glenn, Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns put him in the right mindset. Although he was pleased that the Jets got the win, there was a sense of frustration that they didn't play their best.

"Happy that we got us a win, but as you look at that tape, there are a number of things that we have to improve on, which we will actually address this week," Glenn said.

It's encouraging to know that Aaron Glenn isn't satisfied with the Jets' effort, even when they emerge victorious. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compare that to Saleh's answer on Sunday. His Titans roster dropped another game, this time falling to 0-5. Instead of circling the wagons, the coach has made it clear: he won't panic. And that is all there is to it.

“I’ve always felt like that’s a sign of panic where you’ve lost all answers. And right now, I don’t think we’re in a space where we don’t have answers,” Saleh said, per Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “We just got to continue working and try to help our guys get better.”

As a head coach, there's a difference in how Glenn deals with his struggles compared to Saleh. There's also a difference in how the Jets have played under him in Year 2 compared to Glenn's predecessor.

It's true that over five games, the Jets' record under Saleh in his second season was better. The 2022 Jets were 3-2 compared to the current 2-3 mark this season. But the quality of play is different. The 2022 Jets didn't play well in two of their victories—they marched to wins based on last-moment plays.

Major signs of improvement

The 2026 Jets are playing a lot better than the previous group. They have been more competitive in losses and look to be an improving team in wins. The roster is also more focused on its goals than ever before, as made abundantly clear by star receiver Garrett Wilson.

"We have to get over that hump. Go 1-0 this week. Go 1-0 each rep, and that was the mindset that we all talked about before we took the field," Wilson said. "Winning your one-on-one and playing your part in the play and not worrying about the score. That was (Glenn's) message, and all of a sudden, we came in here, and we won. It was spot on."

It's true that Glenn is working with a better roster than Saleh out in Tennessee, but many believed the former Jets coach was done in by organization-wide struggles. In many ways, excuses were made for him throughout his tenure.

With Glenn, there are no excuses. There's just the expectation to win. While there is disappointment that the wins haven't stacked up yet, there's optimism that they will soon.

Therein lies the difference between the past and present Jets head coaches.

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