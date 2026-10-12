Jets Week 5 Report Card: Grading Every Position After Encouraging Win Over Browns

There were a lot of concerns for the New York Jets coming into Week 5 as injuries continued to mount in Gotham. That said, they got off to a much quicker start this time around and showed some positive signs in a sloppy 17-12 win over the Browns on a rain-soaked day.

The Jets faced a Browns team coming in that led the AFC North with a 4-1 record and looked much better than in recent years. The Jets humbled them and didn't allow a single touchdown until the fourth quarter. On top of that, New York possessed the ball longer than Cleveland and had better balance on both sides of the ball, unlike the disastrous and historically bad Week 4 loss to the Bears.

While it was easy to overreact to the Jets' play through the first four games, the three-game losing streak is now behind them after an encouraging outing at MetLife Stadium. With that in mind, let's hand out some grades for each unit ahead of a Week 6 road trip to face the Patriots.

Quarterbacks: C+

In a game where the elements were not the greatest, Geno Smith was 17-of-30 for 182 yards with one TD and zero interceptions. It was a much better performance than the one he and this offense put together last week, and he even marched the Jets down the field for an opening-drive TD. However, five consecutive punts ensued, and the momentum completely evaporated.

Smith took four sacks in the game and struggled to maintain a consistent aerial attack for New York following the opening drive. He also committed a costly sack-fumble after taking the Jets across midfield, which would've put them in position to answer Cleveland's go-ahead score in the fourth.

Wide receivers: B

It looked like offensive coordinator Frank Reich took it upon himself to get WR Garrett Wilson more involved in the offense on Sunday. One week after recording three catches for 27 yards, Wilson led the team with seven catches (on 11 targets) for 104 yards and a 32-yard score that featured a sick spin move (h/t NFL on CBS).

Garrett Wilson hit the spin move in the open field for a 32-yard TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zr5HMfta1b — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2026

Wilson's role was even more important as the Jets continue to be plagued by injuries to their WR room. He did his part and elevated the unit when it needed it most. But with Tim Patrick (two catches for 26 yards) and Isaiah Williams (one catch for 16 yards) providing limited contributions, the lack of reliable depth was still on display.

Tight ends: D-

This group has been a mixed bag so far, and it didn't change this week. Mason Taylor returned from a thumb injury on Sunday and came down with three catches for 24 yards. Elsewhere, production was relatively nonexistent. Rookie Kenyon Sadiq recorded two receptions for just three yards, while Jelani Woods received one target.

For Sadiq, who had a career day two weeks ago against the Lions and has looked like a first-round draft steal, it was far from the game he was looking for after committing a fumble inside the 10-yard line and exiting with a concussion. The TE group is even more important until the Jets can get fully healthy at wideout, and Sunday was nowhere near where they need to be.

Running backs: A

After an earlier report in the week suggested Breece Hall might not play against the Browns, the Jets were officially without him for Sunday's game as he continues to deal with a right quad injury. While that didn't seem like the best news considering how the Jets struggled to run the ball last week, Braelon Allen went off for 24 carries, 116 yards, and a TD.

Allen's highlight of the game took place in the fourth quarter when he scored the game-winning 22-yard TD late in the fourth quarter (h/t NFL).

He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and consistently moved the chains for the Jets, which was something they struggled with one week ago when they went 0-of-7 on third down and could not sustain a drive. Isaiah Davis only received two carries for eight yards, and there was no explosiveness outside of Allen. But his breakout performance is exactly what the Jets needed with Hall on the sidelines.

Offensive line: C

A lot of credit goes to the Jets' offensive line for opening running lanes for the ground game to explode for 134 yards and a TD, even without Hall behind them. That said, their pass protection left a lot to be desired again, allowing Smith to get sacked four times and frequently pressured from the opening kick.

That shouldn't be a huge surprise, given the Browns were tied for the fifth-most sacks (12) and were sixth in QB pressure percentage (40.4%) coming into Week 5. Still, this offensive line gave up four sacks and has allowed at least three in each of the last four games. Dylan Parham's absence (knee) certainly did not help, but the pass protection must be better moving forward.

Defensive line: A+

This unit went from being arguably the worst in the Week 4 loss to Chicago to the best in Gang Green on Sunday, as it completely had its way in the trenches. For starters, the Jets were much better against the run with only 96 yards. However, their pass rush made all the difference.

In addition to holding Browns QB Deshaun Watson to just 15-of-33 for 155 yards and keeping him out of rhythm, the Jets recorded eight sacks, including three from rookie David Bailey. Jowon Briggs, Darrell Jackson Jr., and Will McDonald IV each had a sack as well. ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini noted after the game that the eight total sacks are "tied for their most in any game in the last 40 seasons."

Jets: 8 sacks (tied for their most in any game in the last 40 seasons, most in a game since 2024 Week 9 vs HOU, 8) #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 11, 2026

It was even fitting that McDonald's sack fumble ended the game with just under one minute remaining. The defensive line has struggled to impose its will this season. But Sunday's performance showed what it is capable of and why Bailey, specifically, was selected with the No. 2 pick as someone who could develop into a star in the league.

Linebackers: B+

The LB corps was also instrumental in keeping Cleveland's run game in check, holding Quinshon Judkins to just 3.1 yards per carry. Jamien Sherwood led the way with four total tackles (three solo), one pass defended, and one QB hit, while Demario Davis tacked on four more tackles and a QB hit.

Trevin Wallace was also sharp in coverage and contributed to a strong collective effort from the unit overall. The Browns posed some concerns entering the game on a three-game winning streak, but the Jets held their own and prevented them from establishing any consistency. The LBs were instrumental in that success, especially with their impact plays in the biggest moments.

Secondary: B

Aside from one late touchdown pass from Watson to rookie WR Denzel Boston, the secondary was solid in more ways than one. Dane Belton led the whole team with eight tackles (three solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., meanwhile, recorded his first career sack (h/t Jets) just one week after going into concussion protocol.

first career sack for Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 💪



📺: CBS, @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/v1mdZ75lek — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 11, 2026

Minkah Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, received multiple penalties, one of which was called for unnecessary roughness after colliding with Browns WR KC Concepcion. While those actions rightfully drew scrutiny, the secondary displayed strong coverage and kept the Browns from establishing a rhythm downfield and up front.

Special teams: B+

Kicker Jason Sanders came to play in the rain, making both of his extra-point attempts and drilling a 54-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Punter Austin McNamara was solid again, averaging 42.6 yards per punt and pinning the Browns inside the 20 on three punts. Lastly, Trevin Wallace recovered a botched punt snap from the Browns, which ultimately led to the go-ahead score on the following drive.

The return game was nothing special, but it was still solid. Kene Nwangwu and Williams combined to average 26 yards per kick return. Williams mustered 16.8 yards per punt return and failed to give the Jets a true spark on each of their drives. That said, this was a much more complete effort from a unit that has not always delivered this season.

Coaching: B-

Head coach Aaron Glenn altered New York's practice schedule with a midweek walkthrough in an effort to make sure his defense would be fresh for their October slate of games and beyond. Between the 198 total yards allowed and eight sacks, Glenn's defense dominated and seemed to benefit from the change of plans during the week.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had his defense ready to play on Sunday, and they responded. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, the 10 penalties committed by the Jets were still concerning. However, improvements against the run and resiliency in a tight game late provided some encouragement. Offensively, Reich's group started much quicker, but stagnation remains an issue for a team that went into the fourth quarter before scoring again.

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