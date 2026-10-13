The Biggest Decision Aaron Glenn Got Right Against Browns (And What It Means Moving Forward)

There was no doubt coming off three consecutive losses that Sunday's game against the Browns was one the Jets desperately needed to win to stop the bleeding. It was a sloppy affair in rainy conditions, but New York prevailed in a 17-12 season-saving win in a hard-fought game.

Unlike recent weeks when the Jets got off to slow starts and put themselves behind before even getting into the thick of the game, they scored on their opening drive and immediately took control on Sunday. The stagnant offense that has ultimately plagued OC Frank Reich's group was on display again with five consecutive punts afterward, but it was an encouraging win overall that showed this team's resiliency and ability to rise to the occasion when a game is on the line.

While it was clear Reich learned from his recent mistakes and made it a priority to get WR1 Garrett Wilson more involved in the offense with seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 104 yards and a TD, head coach Aaron Glenn put together a masterful game plan defensively following a rough stretch full of disciplinary issues and a failure to perform in four-minute offense.

Those concerns are still palpable after committing 10 penalties for 102 yards and struggling to close out each half on Sunday, but Glenn's focus on overloading the box and creating pressure up front set the tone for the entire game as both teams battled the elements.

It was just one game, but Glenn and his coaching staff put together a solid plan when they needed a win the most. The schedule is only going to get tougher going forward, but a 2-3 record is much better than 1-4 and Glenn's defensive approach had a lot to do with the success the Jets were able to have.

Aaron Glenn's decision to load the box was crucial in win over Browns

Although the Browns entered the game on a three-game winning streak and in possession of the AFC North lead, there were still some doubts about their run game and whether quarterback Deshaun Watson could continue to play at a high level on a weekly basis.

Throw in the sloppy conditions, and it was a perfect storm for the Jets to tweak their identity defensively and focus more on creating pressure up front instead of relying on sitting back in conservative coverage.

After combining for just three sacks the last two weeks, the Jets went off for eight of them on Sunday, three of which came from rookie David Bailey. His third sack of the game (h/t NFL) took place early in the fourth quarter with the Jets leading 10-6 and the Browns facing a 3rd-and-30 after Jarvis Brownlee Jr.'s first career sack and a delay of game put them well behind the chains.

THIRD sack of the day for David Bailey@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QTqQqo79NN — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

In addition to the constant pressure and the long-awaited breakout game from Bailey, the Jets made sure to limit Cleveland's run game and force Watson to beat them through the air on a rainy day at MetLife Stadium. That decision proved fruitful as the Browns were held in check to just 96 rush yards and an average of four yards per carry.

That was a huge improvement after giving up 131 rush yards to the Lions and a whopping 232 to the Bears last week. When you combine the lack of success stopping the run on one side with the inability to sustain drives and create a balanced attack offensively, it has not been a good recipe for success in recent weeks for the Jets.

This was also the third time in five games this season that New York has allowed fewer than 200 yards in a game. While they had no answers for the Lions and Bears, the Jets are the first team to accomplish the feat since the 1999 Buccaneers after failing to hold any team under 200 yards all of last season, per ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini (h/t ESPN Research).

This is the 1st time in #Jets history that they held 3 of their first 5 opponents under 200 yards. Happened zero times last season.



First team to do it since the 1999 Bucs



via ESPN Research — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 11, 2026

There are still some concerns with Reich's offense getting stagnant and the lack of involvement from the tight ends once again, but Glenn seemed to find a blueprint that can give this team a better chance defensively and get Bailey more involved on each play.

From Bailey, Jowon Briggs, Will McDonald IV and Darrell Jackson Jr. recording sacks up front and Brownlee and safety Dane Belton contributing as well, it was a collective effort that featured a 52% blitz percentage and a 69.2% pressure rate. That prevented Cleveland from establishing any rhythm and forced it into uncomfortable situations early.

What does this mean for Aaron Glenn moving forward?

As the Jets prepare for their first AFC East competition of the season when they head to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots on Sunday, Glenn made his seat a little less hot by executing a solid game plan defensively and getting his team back in the win column.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn coaches against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe it had to do with his decision to switch out the Wednesday practice for a walkthrough to make sure his team was fresh for the upcoming stretch, but it still came down to execution and putting a strong effort together on the field.

Even though the Patriots have not had the start to the season they expected at just 3-2, particularly due to the turnover woes from QB Drake Maye, the 2025 MVP runner-up has responded the last two weeks and went off for five TDs in Sunday's win over the Raiders. His elusiveness in the pocket will be something that Glenn and this defense must be prepared for, even if he is tied with Justin Herbert for the most interceptions thrown (seven).

Discipline and ball security remain an issue, but the decision to lean on the pass rush and impose their will up front was key to Glenn and the Jets having success in the rain against the Browns. Sticking with that approach needs to be a bigger priority going forward, especially against someone like Maye who has been turnover-prone this season.

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