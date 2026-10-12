Jets Week 5 Awards: 10 Winners After Hard-Fought Win Over Browns

The New York Jets could have rolled over after last week's humiliating loss to the Chicago Bears. At 1-3, most fans even questioned whether their head coach would last until the halfway point of the season.

But then Sunday came. New York's roster played inspired, tough football en route to a comeback 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns. Their record is now 2-3.

"Our guys fought," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "That was the last thing that we pointed out as far as our prep for the week, just to make sure we have a finish mentality, and it was good to see our guys go out there and finish the game."

As always, we have awards to give out. And on this victory Monday, there's plenty to celebrate.

The "Breakout Game" award: David Bailey

This was the breakout fans were waiting for. After four games and two sacks, Jets fans were hoping to see a more impactful Bailey as the second-overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Boy, did Bailey ever deliver.

The former Texas Tech product notched three sacks and was easily New York's best player on the field. His impact was felt not just on passing downs, but he was excellent against the run. He's now at five sacks for the season and well on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"I’ve said it all along that his time is going to come," Glenn said. "I have all the confidence in him in the world. He did a good job today. He did a good job."

As good as Bailey is, though, the youngster continues to have his eyes on a greater prize.

"It felt good," Bailey said. "It felt good to know that to do this, to compete against the highest level, and I'm just proud of my d-line. I'm proud of the defense as a whole to come together."

The "Unsung Heroes" award: Jets' special teams

New York's special teams came through on Sunday. First, Jason Sanders hit a 54-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter. Sanders has been quite an asset this season despite a poor training camp.

Then came the pivotal moment. New York fell on a fumbled punt snap, putting the offense in scoring distance. They cashed in on the mistake and came away with the win. It was the kind of game that reminded Jets fans how good their special teams units have been.

A bad snap on the punt and the @nyjets special teams take advantage@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/b0h70NGAn1 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

"That’s complementary football, and that’s something that I talked to our guys about this morning in our team meeting in here of making sure that we complement each other," Glenn said.

Should New York get that kind of special teams production, it will only help them steal some wins down the stretch.

The "Where did that come from?" award: Braelon Allen

We'll get to how good Garrett Wilson was in a moment. The biggest surprise from the Jets in Week 5 was their running game, particularly Braelon Allen.

The former fourth-round pick had his first 100-yard (116) game on 24 carries and set the tone with his punishing running style. Allen's performance changed the perception of how the offense operated.

"I thought Braelon played outstanding," Geno Smith said. "I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job at controlling the line of scrimmage up front and really giving us an opportunity to control the clock and run the ball well. It was needed today, and I thought everyone did a great job."

New York's offensive line certainly deserves credit, but it was Allen who bounced off tackles at a high clip.

"My job is easy at the end of the day," Allen said. "Hit the hole hard and don’t get tackled. So, it was a lot of fun."

This was the breakout performance New York was waiting for from him. And it couldn't have come at a better time.

The "Garrett Wilson is good" award: Garrett Wilson

Seven catches, 104 yards, and a dynamic touchdown that gave the Jets an early 7-0 lead.

Yeah, you don't need to look at anything else to show how good Wilson is as a receiver. The veteran wideout was the catalyst for New York's passing offense again and remains the key cog in making sure the group is consistent throughout the game.

3 catches for 70 yards and a TD for @GarrettWilson_V on the @nyjets opening drive. pic.twitter.com/4BQ4YGzdNY — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) October 11, 2026

It's no accident that Wilson has been productive in New York's wins this season.

"Everyone that put their effort towards this win," Wilson said. "It's what it's all about, and that's the feeling we're hunting every weekend. It felt good."

He deserves his flowers. Wilson is well on his way to a 100-catch, 1,000-yard, and 10-touchdown season.

The "Boy, did he need that" award: Aaron Glenn

If the Jets had lost to the Browns on Sunday, it would have been hard to see where the next few wins would come from. That's what made their victory so important. On paper, the team could theoretically beat both the Dolphins and Raiders on their upcoming schedule.

If an eventual loss to the Patriots is mixed in there (as many expect), the Jets will walk into the second half of the season with a record of 4-4. Far better than they were last season.

Even if their coach has a different mindset.

"We don’t think negatively like that," Glenn said. "We just think each week, we move on, and we have to win the game."

Negative or not, Glenn desperately needed that victory. Now, the team has to build on it.

The "Domination" award: Jets' defensive line

There's only one word to describe how good the Jets' defensive line was on Sunday:

Dominant.

Eight sacks, a 52% blitz percentage, and a 69.2 pressure rate. We've talked about Bailey and how good he was, but it was a collective effort of dominance brought forth by the Jets' defense.

And Glenn loved every moment of it.

"Each week is different. And I’ve got to do a good job of making sure I create things like that," Glenn said. "We have to continue to do that, and it takes a lot of work to be able to get that done, and

the thing is we’ve got guys that can actually rush the passer."

The "Typical Sunday' award: Rain during Jets' home games

When it comes to Jets home games in which it rains, I'll leave it to wide receiver Tim Patrick to explain.

"It wasn't the best conditions," Patrick said. "I'm learning New Jersey, it only rains on Sundays here."

On Sunday, it appeared the rain actually helped the Jets in this one due to the Browns' mistakes where it mattered most. Still, it must be annoying for players and fans that the weather continues to be poor whenever the Jets are set to play at home.

The "Deja Vu" award: Four-minute offense

New York's four-minute offensive drought ended at the end of the game, but it was more due to the Browns making a critical special teams mistake than to the offense moving the ball down the field. Penalties and poor situational awareness continue to hurt this group where it matters most.

This offense has been poor in the final four minutes of the first half. There must be drastic improvement going forward.

The "Dud" award: Jets' tight ends

With Mason Taylor returning to the field this week, the hope was that his skill set would add a new wrinkle to the team's tight end room. The expectation was that he would pair nicely with first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq.

None of that happened, though. Sadiq caught two passes for three yards, and Taylor saw three receptions for 24 yards. Also, to make matters worse, Sadiq fumbled the ball in the red zone and had to leave the game with a concussion.

It hasn't been the best collective year for New York's tight end room. They'll need it to be better moving forward.

The "Shake it off" award: Brandon Stephens

It wasn't Stephens' worst game, but it certainly wasn't his best based on how he's played over the first four games of the season. New York saw Stephens ranked as a top-15 cornerback in the league.

In Cleveland's lone touchdown drive, though, Stephens was called for a pass interference penalty, along with giving up a 29-yard touchdown catch. Stephens will need to shake off this performance because of how well he was doing beforehand.

But at the same time, Sunday was not one of his best.

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