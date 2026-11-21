They wouldn't actually do it, would they?

The New York Jets currently sit at 2-8 on the season, and 5-22 under head coach Aaron Glenn. It's a record worse than most other top men across NFL history. The prevailing theory now is when the team will eventually move in, not "if."

Despite the perception, Glenn has remained upbeat both about the team and his prospects as head coach. On Friday, the 54-year-old detailed where he believed the team was improving.

"I think the way that we've operated in our two-minute has improved," Glenn said. "I think the way that we've operated in managing the clock has improved, and I'm really happy about that and I really think that we want to continue to improve in that and that's something that we talk about constantly."

Two minute and clock management....on a 2-8 roster. Glenn's defense isn't exactly glowing at this point.

But with a great relationship with owner Woody Johnson, are Glenn's positive thoughts being taken to heart? Would New York really opt to keep Glenn for a third season despite his poor numbers across the board?

Perception isn't reality

Jets fans have been clear in their distaste for Glenn as coach. Despite his work as a former Pro Bowl player, the fanbase is almost universally clear in its push for a new head coach after the season ends.

Johnson, though, may have a different barometer for Glenn than others.

"I don't believe Woody Johnson's bar for Aaron Glenn is as high as people think it is," ESPN's Rich Cimini said on the Jets Collective Thursday. "Even if he wins like three games and a bunch of guys like all these young players are playing great at the end of the year, that might be enough for Woody."

Fans didn't exactly take Cimini's comments well. Many saw that as the door opening for a Glenn return to end the year with Johnson looking for any semblance of competence from the team to go in that direction.

But the perception of Johnson potentially keeping Glenn may not be true in reality. The fact of the matter is that the team still has seven games left to play. Three are against teams with below .500 records, including their next two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. A loss to both teams would bump the Jets down to 2-10 and Glenn's personal record to 5-24.

It would drop Glenn's winning percentage to .172—just .05 percentage points better than Rich Kotite.

Any way you slice it, the Jets are expected to end the season not only below .500 for a 11th straight year, but also watch Glenn remain with the second worst winning percentage in team history. No coach received a third year beyond that.

It's true that Johnson wants Glenn to succeed. He was the coach Johnson picked, and has a personal relationship with. More so than his predecessors like Robert Saleh or Adam Gase, Glenn has the ear and trust of Johnson off the field.

But public opinion matters in a situation like this. The eyes of the NFL world will be watching if the Jets' owner is willing to put forth another losing season just so a friend of his gets another chance to fix things with the organization. And if the losing continues, it won't matter what Johnson may want.

He won't have a choice. Glenn will need to be let go, and the Jets must undergo another coaching search again.

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