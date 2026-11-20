As the Jets look to turn the page from an injury-riddled 31-12 loss to the Bills last Sunday and try to get their season back on track amid a five-game losing streak, there are still a lot of areas of concern that need to be improved on ahead of a Week 11 road trip to face the 1-8 Chargers.

While New York's upcoming opponents, the Chargers and Dolphins, have a combined 2-16 record and should present some favorable opportunities before a Week 13 bye, the problems on this team run much deeper than the surface, especially for head coach Aaron Glenn.

With a 5-22 record as Jets HC and a dismal 0-9 mark against AFC East opponents, Glenn has failed to get it done in Gotham and it should only be a matter of time until Gang Green decides to move on. Although there are multiple ways for the Jets to go for their next HC when that time comes, ESPN's Rich Cimini suggested that Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell could be a "name to watch."

"The name I would watch for is KOC, Kevin O'Connell," Cimini said (h/t Jets Collective). "I was just talking to a couple of people in the league today, and they said they could see (Jets general manager Darren) Mougey giving up a high draft pick for Kevin O'Connell. They went to college together; they have maintained a relationship. If something falls apart there in Minnesota, if they collapse down the stretch, or if they decide that they want to elevate (Vikings defensive coordinator Brian) Flores instead of losing him to another team, maybe they make that move."

.@RichCimini said the "name to watch" for the #Jets in the 2027 search is #Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell.



“The name I would watch for is KOC, Kevin O’Connell. I was just talking to a couple of people in the league today, and they said they could see [Darren] Mougey giving up a high… pic.twitter.com/i1wNAcrG8p — Jets Collective (@NYJetsHMA) November 17, 2026

While O'Connell has a solid 50-27 record (.649) as a HC and has long been heralded as a quarterback whisperer, he is still 0-2 in the playoffs and may be someone the Jets want to consider carefully.

After all, with three first-round draft picks, they could land a top-five talent at QB amid the injury concerns that starter Geno Smith is currently facing, and you could argue it would be much more valuable to keep those picks instead of giving up one to land O'Connell.

Jets would be taking multiple risks in pursuing Kevin O'Connell

Sure, this is a team that has dealt with its fair share of injuries throughout the season and has struggled to remain at full strength, but that is still no excuse for the lack of adjustments and conservative approach that continue to plague Glenn on the sidelines, with New York's season continuing to unravel.

You cannot argue with the talent spread throughout the Jets' depth chart, but this is still a roster that is far from complete and one that can certainly benefit from a trio of first-round picks if used correctly on the right players.

For starters, the defense has been a mess all season, particularly its third-worst run defense (135.3 ypg) and repeated struggles from the linebackers. Additionally, the offense has struggled to convert third downs and ranks last in red-zone efficiency (37.9%), some obvious signs that change should be on the way at some point in the immediate future.

With an NFC North title in 2022 and a much better overall record, there is no doubt that O'Connell would be an upgrade over Glenn. At the same time, is he really worth the Jets giving up a first-round pick for?

With an unproven track record in the playoffs and, most recently, a disappointing 2025 season that culminated in the Vikings missing the playoffs altogether with a 9-8 record, that is certainly debatable.

Quarterback history can't be ignored

Until the Vikings reunited with QB Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline and came away with a 30-10 win over the Packers last Sunday—only their second game with at least 30 points this season—the Vikings struggled at QB and had to rely on their top-ranked defense (14 ppg) to do the heavy lifting. O'Connell put his faith in Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, only for neither to be the answer.

There was also the J.J. McCarthy saga: the 2024 first-rounder battled numerous injuries and accounted for more interceptions (12) than passing TDs (11) during his second season before getting traded to the Giants.

Considering the conundrum the Jets currently face at QB with the uncertainty facing Smith and the timidness that rookie Cade Klubnik showed in his first regular-season appearance against the Bills, it is fair to question if they want a similar situation to the one that transpired with McCarthy and the Vikings when searching for their franchise QB.

The last thing the Jets want is another J.J. McCarthy situation with Cade Klubnik. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, there is still plenty of time for Klubnik to continue to develop and for Smith to potentially lead this team to some wins if he can stay healthy, but it is also time to start looking ahead and get a feel for what the future might hold in Gotham.

With multiple coaches finding themselves in hot water to begin Week 11 and questions surrounding overall execution on the field, there will definitely be changes in store.

The upside is there with O'Connell, especially compared to Glenn's disastrous tenure with the Jets. However, the former's lack of postseason success and recent QB struggles make this a risky trade that may not be worth it for a Jets team that has a lot of draft capital.

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