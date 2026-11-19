By the time the Aaron Glenn era ends by the end of the season (as many expect), the New York Jets will have gone through a two-year run of futility rarely seen across NFL season.

Going into Week 11, the Jets are 5-22 under Glenn as head coach and 0-9 in the AFC East. The numbers are second-worst in team history, behind only Rich Kotite in the 1990s. There are a number of reasons why the team has struggled during this stretch.

But five mistakes matter most when we look back at the Glenn era.

Aaron Rodgers

There will be people tired of the idea the Jets should have kept Rodgers instead of moving on as they did following a five-win season in 2024.

But it's hard to ignore what could have been had Glenn and the Jets been more willing to keep the future Hall-of-Famer around, especially in an offense like the one they currently have.

Rodgers led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the AFC North title in 2025. They are well on their way to another playoff appearance this season as well. Part of that is due to their defense and run game, but Rodgers deserves credit as well.

Had Glenn looked to establish himself more, and given more of a buffer for his coaching abilities, keeping Rodgers would have made things easier from a winning perspective. Maybe the team would have still lost a lot of games, but fans would have targeted Rodgers more than Glenn after his first season.

Instead, Glenn's decisions were put in the spotlight from the very beginning. Moving on from Rodgers made the team worse last season. And it hasn't helped their chances in 2026 either.

Quotes first, play later

At some point, the Jets and their fans are going to realize: introductory press conferences are the most meaningless things for head coaches. Guys who struggle and get made fun of for poor quotes at the beginning can turn into excellent coaches. People who give stellar answers may not know what to do once the headsets come on.

From the very beginning of his hiring, Glenn has focused heavily on keeping his passion and swagger on point. That has included answers and a showmanship bravado that can endear itself to fans...when a team is winning.

The problems come becuase Glenn's passionate quotes have rarely been met with on-field success. Whether it was commenting on a player's lack of breakout status due to "coaching" or that the team wanted to build something "fans could be proud of" or any other passionate stance Glenn has held.

There are several quotes Glenn has made over the last two years that have backfired spectacularly. With each whiff, his mistakes at the podium just compound his biggest issues.

Philosophy over roster

Every coach wants their teams to look and play a certain way. But there's a difference between wanting a team to be tough and physical, and forcing a roster to play a specific strategic gameplan regardless of their opponent.

New York wants their corners to be excellent in man coverage. They want their defense to play a base 3-4 scheme. Nevermind the fact they don't have the players for each scheme, they simply want to play that way regardless of outcome.

Offensively, it's even worse. New York has all the talent in the world to be a pass first unit and force defenses to react to their talent and scheme. But the Jets are more focused on reacting to what the defense is doing, instead of dictating play. They push to be a run-first team, even when the roster is best used as a spread-out run-and-gun unit.

Good coaches alter their stragetic plans for the team they have. Not the team they want.

Glenn's big mistake is his inability to adjust to anything the NFL is putting out, instead expecting his style to win football games.

Spoiler alert: it hasn't.

Not keeping Tanner Engstrand after Year 1

This was one that many people thought wouldn't be an issue going into Glenn's second season. With his decision to call plays defensively, he needed an experienced offensive mind to run the offense without needing his help.

But was Frank Reich the right choice? Hindsight is always 20/20, but not retaining young offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was clearly a mistake. Reich's offense this season has been stagnant despite better quarterback play, and better weapons across the board.

Engstrand's unit, while poor at times, had a scheme that used players all over the field, attacked matchups, and ultimately, was more effective despite the clear limitations brought to him at quarterback.

A big question should be what Engstrand could have done with Geno Smith as a starter this season, and with a full collection of weapons that the Jets have.

Instead, New York is seriously devoid of creativity this season and Reich is at the forefront of that issue. Because he wanted to replace Engstrand without realizing the benefits to keeping him, this mistake makes the list.

Selective aggressiveness

This is easily the most egregious of Glenn's mistakes. It's one to thing to whiff on a coaching hire, or at quarterback. These things can happen to an elite coach, let alone a bad one.

But Glenn's inability to understand analytics, and the importance of being aggressive at all times is his biggest weakness. It's a big reason why the team is 2-8 this season, and well on their way to another bottom-five finish around the NFL.

Glenn doesn't understand when to be aggressive. He'll be happy kicking field goals over going for it on fourth down to score touchdowns. He'll put in short yardage situations when the offense is moving. He sees a defense in the Jets that isn't the catalyst for the team, but wants to be the reason they win games.

Glenn's selective aggressiveness holds the Jets back. Sure, the roster may not be ready to beat the likes of Buffalo or Kansas City, but it's obvious around the league that teams know the coach won't make the right calls in order to help his team win in New York.

At this rate, with two years of tape, and two years of chances to fix it, Glenn's choice to be passive at all key moments will eventually be his undoing.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.