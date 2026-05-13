Aaron Glenn on Notice Immediately With Jets-Dolphins Week 1 Rumor

It's a huge week for football fans as the NFL will officially unveil its 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. Although there's still some time before the Jets' upcoming slate is known, that hasn't stopped matchups from being leaked earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, ESPN New York's Rick DiPietro reported that the Jets will open the new season against the rival Dolphins before facing the Vikings at MetLife in Week 2. The Week 1 clash will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Jets haven't won since the 2015 season, dropping each of its last 10 road games vs. Miami.

@nyjets at Dolphins opening week according to @HDumpty39 of @DRonESPN on @880ESPNNewYork. Rick had entire Week 1 schedule with Vikings at Jets in Week 2. No international game for @Giants. I was told 2 months ago Giants would be playing abroad but apparently was wrong. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 13, 2026

Even though the rumored AFC East title is only the first game of the year, it's importance can't be ignored. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn needs to hit the ground running in the first week of September, not only to give fans a reason to believe, but also to prove that he deserves his job.

Aaron Glenn can't afford a season-opening loss vs. Dolphins

The 2026 season is only Glenn's second in Gotham, yet a lot is riding on the line this fall. After all, the former Lions defensive coordinator was hired by the Jets three days before general manager Darren Mougey last season.

After all, the former Lions defensive coordinator was hired by the Jets three days before general manager Darren Mougey last season. While the two being brought on so close together does make it seem like they're in the same boat, there's a chance that Mougey might not be sold yet on the idea that the 53-year-old is "his" coach. Mougey may even have taken a different coaching search route if he were hired first.

Glenn is a solid locker room leader, and no one can deny his résumé as a coordinator; however, he didn't exactly do a home-run job with the Jets in Year 1. New York was still among the NFL's worst teams on both sides of the ball, which is why Mougey worked as hard as he did during free agency and the 2026 draft to address the roster's weak spots.

Jets GM Darren Mougey made plenty of great offseason moves, and now it's up to Aaron Glenn to prove they weren't for nothing. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no excuse for the Jets to come out of the gate worse than last year. Free-agent signings like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare make New York more intimidating on defense. There's also second-overall pick David Bailey, who's ready to hit the ground running. Meanwhile, incoming rookies Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and Cade Klubnik help provide a more promising offensive outlook.

Mougey could question Glenn's future and fit if the Jets open the new season with a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, who have no reason to be competitive next year.

All signs point to Miami being worse than New York

Although New York finished with four fewer wins than its AFC East rival last season, Miami is positioned to be among the NFL's top bottom-feeders in 2026. Key names like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Waddle all left South Beach at some point since the offseason began, playing a key reason why oddsmakers like FanDuel Sportsbook are projecting the Dolphins to win fewer than 4.5 games.

For reference, the Jets' win total is projected at 5.5 with the Under being favored.

A Week 1 loss to the Dolphins could add more time to the Jets' ongoing rebuild. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

After the first wave of offseason changes, the Jets' roster looks closer to being playoff-ready than the Dolphins', especially under center. Miami is putting all of its faith in ex-Green Bay quarterback Malik Willis, who signed a three-year contract worth $67.5 million in free agency despite only having six starts under his belt in four seasons.

The Jets, on the other hand, are rolling with Geno Smith. The 35-year-old signal-caller's best days are behind him; however, he has more experience than Willis (109 games, 98 starts) and has started in at least 15 outings in each of the last four seasons. He can help New York stack some wins and give Klubnik the necessary time to develop, even if a playoff berth doesn't happen.

Smith also completed 78.0% of passes for 647 passing yards, four touchdowns to two interceptions and a 120.8 passer rating in his last two encounters with the Dolphins, with the most recent occurring in 2024. There's no excuse for him not to continue that success, especially with the group of playmakers surrounding him.

If Glenn and Smith can't outperform Willis and first-year Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley, Jets fans would have every right to sound the alarm. It'd be hard to believe in anything in the following 17 weeks if New York can't defeat a lowly Miami squad that seems content with competing for a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Mougey & Co. might give Glenn the entire season to prove himself. At the same time, they might not. Jets fans are restless and craving a team that can challenge for a postseason spot. All of the right ingredients are there to feed those appetites; it just depends on whether Glenn can prove that he's the right head chef for the kitchen or is better suited to be a line cook.