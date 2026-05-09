Jets' QB2 Concerns Are Still Legitimate Despite Aaron Glenn's Confidence

Jets fans are wondering how the 2026 roster will shake out following the various moves that general manager Darren Mougey made throughout March and April. A playoff berth isn't guaranteed yet, but the Jets' outlook is brighter, with free agency and the NFL Draft providing help on both sides of the ball. Next season will be more competitive than years past, to say the least.

There's still a lot of time before September, though, and the Jets need to use that time to figure out their backup quarterback situation. Geno Smith will be the Week 1 starter, no problem, but the pecking order after him is up for debate. Fans aren't thrilled with the idea of Brady Cook or Bailey Zappe being the QB2, while it might be too early to trust rookie Cade Klubnik with such a big responsibility (despite his potential).

Fans want to see some extra help under center, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn seemed more than content when asked about his team's QB2 position on Friday. While Glenn said that he and Mougey have been "talking to a number of veteran quarterbacks," per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, he also is "happy with our quarterback room."

Aaron Glenn on Russell Wilson: "Me and Moug are always going to go through a process on how we can improve a team. Sometimes when you do that it becomes a bigger issue than it really is. We're talking to a number of veteran quarterbacks."



"I'm happy with our quarterback room." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 8, 2026

It's great to see Glenn seemingly confident in his quarterbacks, but let's not kid ourselves: the Jets can do better than what they have and should strive to improve. Regardless of what their head coach says.

Jets shouldn't be satisfied with QB2 status quo

The Jets' reported interest in Russell Wilson is the main reason why Glenn was asked about the ongoing QB2 drama. New York reportedly offered the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback a contract last week; however, Wilson is also interested in a potential television role with CBS. If he takes that job, it'd send Gang Green back to the drawing board.

The fact that the Jets are talking with Wilson shows that they know their QB2 position is a problem.

Although he started four games last season, New York can't rely on Cook as Smith's primary backup. The former Missouri Tiger lost each of his appearances as a rookie, completing only 57.5% of passes for two touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 55.4 passer rating. Smith should never have been in that position as an undrafted rookie, but the Jets' desperation left them with no choice. They won't be that desperate again.

The Jets shouldn't consider Brady Cook as a legitimate QB2 option after last season's performance. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Jets deepened their quarterback room in January when they signed Zappe to a futures contract after stints with the Patriots, Chiefs and Browns. The 27-year-old Victoria, TX native is far from the worst backup arm in the NFL, but he isn't great either, posting a 4-5 record with 2,223 yards, 12 TDs to 14 INTs and a 76.0 passer rating in 15 games (nine starts). He also hasn't played a regular-season game since 2024, and last won a game the season before that.

Some hopeful supporters will throw out the idea of Klubnik as QB2, but it's still too early for that discussion. The ex-Clemson Tiger is having a solid rookie minicamp, but he still hasn't been tested against veteran competition, let alone play a preseason game. He still has a long way to go to prove that he's a viable option if Smith regresses or gets hurt.

Jets still have options even if Russell Wilson doesn't sign

The free-agent quarterback pool isn't as deep as it was in March, resembling more of a puddle at this point. Still, the Jets have a few options to consider if they want to head down that path.

Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush is trying out for the Vikings at their rookie minicamp, but he can still be signed by the Jets—especially our Jovan Alford wrote about the possibility last week. Joshua "the Passtronaut" Dobbs is available, too, as are guys like Desmond Ridder, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brett Rypien.

New York could also consider potential trade options. The Colts still haven't traded Anthony Richardson despite permitting him to seek a move earlier this offseason. The Cowboys could move one of Joe Milton III or Spencer Rattler, depending on how their training camp shakes out. Maybe the Browns will be open to trading Dillon Gabriel after Shedeur Sanders outperformed him last year, along with Deshaun Watson being back.

Should the Jets kick the tires regarding a potential trade for Colts QB Anthony Richardson? | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The potential availability of the above names will vary, but there's no harm in the Jets doing their due diligence. That's what they must do to ensure their QB2 position isn't a concern when Week 1 rolls around. The last thing fans need is for Smith to go down early, forcing fans to sit through four mistake-filled months of Zappe or Cook starting.

Training camp will begin in just over two months, so let's hope the Jets can find a suitable backup quarterback long before then.