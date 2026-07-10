Jets CB D’Angelo Ponds: Potential Year 1 Starter Makes Debut at No. 13

We’re officially at the halfway point in our top 25 rankings of the most important Jets in 2026. We’ve talked about the trenches, skill-position players, and linebackers up to this point.

And we’re going to talk about the cornerback spot for the Jets, which should hopefully be much improved this upcoming season. Coming in at No. 13 is none other than rookie D’Angelo Ponds.

Ponds was taken in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Indiana and figures to be a key piece in the secondary in the present and the future.

As we know, the Jets finished last season with zero interceptions, which is unfathomable. But they hope that will change with Ponds, who has drawn comparisons to his new head coach, Aaron Glenn.

Let’s talk about what Ponds brings to the table, as he has a prime opportunity to start Year 1.

Why is D’Angelo Ponds so important?

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie cornerback is joining a secondary that added multiple new faces in the offseason as they're looking to rebound from a disappointing 2025. Ponds made a name for himself during the Hoosiers’ national championship run last season, becoming a guy who will make you pay if you throw his way.

Last season, the rookie defensive back recorded 61 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions (one defensive touchdown). For his collegiate career, he finished with 33 pass deflections and seven interceptions.

The Jets believe that Ponds can be a playmaker at the next level, as he’s tough despite his size, a ballhawk, and has the versatility to play in the slot and on the perimeter.

Now things seem to be settled on the outside for the Jets, who have Nahshon Wright and Stephens. But the slot cornerback job is up for grabs between Ponds and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Brownlee played well for Gang Green last season after getting traded to New York from Tennessee and won’t give up the job easily.

That said, if Ponds can hold his own and make plays in training camp and preseason, the job will be his for the taking.

D'Angelo Ponds' strengths and weaknesses

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates a stop during the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first thing that jumps out about Ponds is his size as he measured in at 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, as Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan always points out how size is not a skill, Ponds did not let that stop him from being one of the better cornerbacks in college football last year.

Despite not being tall, he plays with toughness on the outside and is competitive, which will serve Ponds well in the NFL. Ponds is also stellar in man and zone coverage, as his ball awareness is top tier.

Additionally, the rookie cornerback can be used as a blitzer, which should excite Glenn, who is running a multiple defensive scheme. Ponds is also a dependable tackler in run defense, which will make Jets fans happy after watching Brandon Stephens miss tackles last season.

That being said, there are still a couple of things that Ponds will need to improve as he transitions to the pros. His press skills will need more fine-tuning, especially since he will be facing good WRs in the slot. And depending on the wide receiver matchup, physicality could be an issue if Ponds is matched up on the outside against bigger pass catchers.

What happens if D’Angelo Ponds gets hurt?

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) speaks at the podium during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Ponds were to miss some games because of an injury, it would be disappointing for Jets fans, but not the end of the world.

New York could easily throw Brownlee into the slot and seemingly not skip a beat. In seven games with the Jets last season, Brownlee had 36 combined tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old cornerback had a 49.5 coverage grade, putting him 102nd among 114 qualified corners. However, Brownlee surrendered 7.6 receiving yards per reception allowed and an 83.7 passer rating when targeted.

As for his run defense skills, the Jets wouldn't have to worry about Brownlee, who posted a 78.2 grade, ranking 13th at his position. That being said, if the Jets were to lose Brownlee to injury, they would be in serious trouble.

However, GM Darren Mougey and Glenn hope it won’t come down to that.

Why we ranked D’Angelo Ponds here?

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Ponds was a second-round pick, there will still be high expectations on him as he has a chance to be a playmaker in this secondary.

Luckily for the rookie cornerback, he won't have the entire secondary on his shoulders, as he has two veterans playing beside him in Wright and Stephens, who will draw more of the tougher matchups on the outside.

That said, it still doesn't take Ponds out of the limelight, as a lot of the NFL's best wide receivers also line up in the slot, so he won't have it easy. That said, at No. 13 overall in our rankings, Ponds has the upside to make a name for himself quickly, and he might be in the top-10 when we do this same exercise next season.

The next step in his journey is training camp and preseason, where he will try to solidify a starting job for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season.