Cut or Keep: Analyzing Tre Brown’s Outlook With Jets Before Training Camp 

Impossible. That would be the word many would use to describe a team going a full season without recording an interception. However, the Jets did exactly that, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so last season.

The Jets' secondary hardly made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, surrendering the most passing touchdowns (36). This ultimately led general manager Darren Mougey to prioritize upgrading the secondary by adding Nahshon Wright and D’Angelo Ponds to the new-look cornerback room, joining Brandon Stephens, Azareye’h Thomas, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Not only has the group improved on paper, but it’s also significantly more crowded. With teams typically carrying five or six corners on the 53-man roster, only a handful of spots remain for bubble players—including Tre Brown.

Tre Brown will enter Jets training camp as one of the many bubble players fighting for a job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Oklahoma Sooner joined the Jets’ practice squad last November and was later activated to the 53-man roster in December. In limited defensive reps (55 snaps), Brown struggled to make an impact, missing two tackles and also giving up two catches (three targets) for 14 yards.

As such, his future with the Jets is officially up for debate.

Tre Brown's contract Status

Brown is entering the final year of his two-year, $2.39 million contract he signed with the Jets last season. This deal provides New York with very little financial risk, as the five-year veteran carries a minimal $1.2 million cap hit, according to Spotrac, which comes off the books if he's traded or waived at any point in the offseason.

The contract is ultimately a reflection of Brown’s career in the league. While he’s been given several opportunities to carve out a rotational role, the 28-year-old has primarily established himself as a reliable backup and a contributor on special teams.

Brown showcased this in his four years with the Seahawks, logging 74 total tackles, two interceptions, eight pass deflections, and two special teams tackles in 38 games. That’s the role and production the Jets are paying for–a reserve capable of providing quality depth while being able to contribute on special teams.

Even so, Brown isn’t guaranteed a roster spot. He’ll have to prove that he deserves that role and outplay the other players on the bubble.

Where Tre Brown stands in Jets Depth Chart

Gang Green’s cornerback room is led by Stephens, Wright, Thomas, Ponds, and Brownlee, with only one spot up for grabs. Along with Brown, New York also has Qwan’tez Stiggers, Samuel Womack III, Mory Bamba, and Jordan Clark

While Brown seemingly has the experience edge over Bamba and Clark, the final cornerback spot will come down to him, Womack and Stiggers. At this point, Stiggers is on track to claim the final spot.

Qwan’tez Stiggers is a huge obstacle standing in Tre Brown's way of making the Jets' final roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former 2024 fifth-round selection has emerged as an integral piece to the Jets’ special teams, recording five special teams tackles last season and earning a 70.4 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus. Although he hasn’t been nearly as impactful as a defender, he’s proved capable of holding his own in coverage.

Last year, Stiggers allowed 13 receptions (23 targets) for 176 yards in 157 coverage snaps, per PFF. His special-teams value and potential as a young developmental corner give him the clear advantage over Brown.

What Tre Brown must do to win a spot on Jets’ 53-man roster

Brown is already on the outside looking in to win a spot on New York’s 53-man roster. To separate himself from the others, he’ll have to establish himself as a productive player in both coverage and on special teams.

While Stiggers displayed his potential in coverage last season, he’s still a developing corner who will need to show consistency before earning head coach Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff’s trust. This leaves the door open for Brown, who’s proven he can be a dependable defender in coverage.

In 2023, he allowed 30 receptions (47 targets) for 398 yards and three touchdowns, but he also came away with two interceptions. As a result, he earned a 64.1 coverage grade, which ranked 69th out of 128 cornerbacks.

Although he’ll have to improve as a run defender, his experience in coverage gives him a fighting chance entering training camp.

Cut vs. keep

While Brown does have a fighting chance to make the roster, the Jets’ cornerback room appears largely set. With Brownlee and Ponds competing for the starting slot role, and Stephens, Wright, and Thomas on the outside, Stephens occupies the final reserve role.

Although Brown can make the decision difficult for the coaching staff by playing well in coverage in training camp, the cornerback room already feels determined. If he clears waivers, Brown should receive an offer to join the team’s practice squad given his experience.

Verdict: Jets should cut Tre Brown