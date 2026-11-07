3 Matchups That Will Decide Jets’ Week 9 Game Against Chiefs

After dropping two winnable games at home, the Jets will look to end their three-game losing streak when they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in Week 9.

Kansas City is also on a losing streak of its own, falling to the Seahawks and Broncos in the last two games. Despite this, the Chiefs are widely viewed as heavy favorites to win, given how poorly New York has played the past few weeks.

With head coach Aaron Glenn’s job on the ropes, he’ll need an upset victory over the Chiefs to have any chance of saving his job. Otherwise, the Jets could be compelled to make some deals ahead of the trade deadline.

For New York to come away victorious, it will need to win these three key matchups.

1. Jets’ Run Defense vs. Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker has picked up right where he left off in the 2025 playoffs and has been a dominant force on the ground with the Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid has made the reigning Super Bowl MVP the offense’s engine, unlocking a new dimension with his high-impact production that Kansas City hasn’t had in years.

Through seven games, Walker ranks third in the league in rushing yards (770) and second in rushing yards per attempt (5.5). He’s been one of the key ingredients to the Chiefs' 5-2 start, with his success on the ground playing a significant role in determining the outcome of their games.

Kansas City is 5-0 when Walker rushes for over 70 yards, whereas it's 0-2 when he rushes for fewer than 70. Those losses came in the past two weeks to the Broncos and Seahawks, who prioritized neutralizing Walker, limiting him to a combined 105 yards.

Seattle played nickel or dime personnel on all 50 defensive snaps, stacking the box on just 7% of its plays. As a result, Walker rushed for just 36 yards and had zero explosive runs.

Although Seattle’s approach was effective, the Jets shouldn’t necessarily follow the same blueprint. The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the league, with elite defenders at each level who can fly to Walker without committing additional players to the box.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York doesn’t have that luxury, nor has it been effective at containing the run. Through eight games, the unit ranks 21st in rushing yards allowed per game (123.6). To limit Walker’s impact, head coach Aaron Glenn should emphasize clogging the interior lanes and preventing him from reaching the second level with room to operate.

Walker’s patience, elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability make him one of the best runners in the league. If New York is to beat Kansas City, the defense has to win at the point of attack and make the offensive line work to create running lanes.

Linebackers Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood will need to play a critical role in that effort. The pair have struggled with missed tackles this season, combining for 17, and must clean this up to contain Walker. Giving him extra opportunities to break tackles could quickly turn a stop into a big gain.

If New York can limit Walker’s impact and hold him to minimal gains, it will force the Chiefs to become more dependent on Patrick Mahomes and the passing game.

2. Jets’ offensive line vs. Chiefs' pass rush

Through seven games, Geno Smith has been sacked 23 times, which is tied for the second-most. While the blame will be placed on the offensive line, it’s not entirely their fault. Smith shares responsibility for this.

The 14-year veteran has played too conservatively this season. At times, he’s held onto the ball too long, waiting for deep or developing routes instead of throwing it away or checking down.

Things changed dramatically last week against the Raiders. Smith made quicker decisions and attempted more downfield passes, recording a 31.3% deep rate, per Next Gen Stats. The offensive line played a key role, limiting Max Crosby and Las Vegas’ pass rush to just two sacks and seven pressures.

Although the Raiders didn’t have the best pass rush heading into this matchup, New York’s line did a terrific job of limiting its impact. They’ll hope to replicate that success against the Chiefs' pass rush, which has also struggled to generate consistent pressure.

Through seven games, Kansas City is tied for last in sacks (9) and ranks 29th in pressure rate (19.3%). A major reason is that star defensive tackle Chris Jones’ production has dropped significantly this season, with just half a sack and just 16 pressures.

This has put immense pressure on edge rusher George Karlaftis, who leads the team in sacks (2) and pressures (34). Even though Kansas City hasn’t done well generating pressure, it’s been among the best teams against the run, ranking eighth in rushing yards allowed per game (96.3).

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive tackle Amari McNeil (93) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and defensive tackle Marcus Harris (68) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with star receiver Garrett Wilson sidelined, the Jets can exploit the Chiefs' lack of a pass rush. New York needs to take advantage of the Chiefs' inability to create pressure by giving Smith enough time to sling the ball around and attack downfield.

Even though Jones has been quiet, the emphasis should be on not giving him one-on-one opportunities. The Jets will need to slide protection and use chip blocks to limit his impact.

While this creates more opportunities for Karlaftis, New York should be encouraged by Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou’s recent play, as the two have allowed just seven pressures and zero sacks over the past two games.

Pre-snap communication will also be critical against defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, as he’ll try to test the line with simulated pressure and timely blitzes. And with Arrowhead Stadium being one of the loudest stadiums, having everyone on the same page will be crucial.

If the offensive line can give Smith enough time to work through his progressions and find open receivers, the Jets should find success through the air.

3. Jets EDGE David Bailey vs. Chiefs RT Jaylon Moore

Although New York won’t have Wilson on Sunday, rookie edge rusher David Bailey should be returning to the lineup after missing Week 8 against the Raiders with a groin injury. Without their No. 2 overall pick, the defense wasn’t nearly as productive generating pressure without him, posting just 12 pressures and one sack.

Despite missing the game, Bailey still leads the team in pressures (26), quarterback hits (5), and sacks (5.5). If New York is going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs, they’ll need Bailey to apply consistent pressure against Mahomes.

Getting to Mahomes won’t be easy, as he’s been sacked just nine times this season. However, with Bailey primarily lining up on the left side, he’ll have a favorable matchup against right tackle Jaylon Moore, who’s struggled in pass protection.

According to Next Gen Stats, the 2021 fifth-round selection has allowed a 12.6% pressure rate, which ranks fourth-highest among right tackles with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps. Moore has also had his share of penalty issues, most notably last week against the Broncos, where he committed a false start that nullified a potential game-winning touchdown.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (31) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bailey generating the fifth-highest pressure rate this season (20%), per Next Gen Stats, the Texas Tech alum must have a big day against Moore.

The top priority for Bailey will be getting to Mahomes quickly. With his elite burst and speed, he can make life difficult for the heavier Moore, who has had difficulty against explosive edge rushers.

If Bailey can wear down Moore with his relentless motor, it could force him into making similar mental mistakes as he did last week and potentially force the Chiefs to double-team him. With more eyes on Bailey, it could create more opportunities for Joseph Ossai or Will McDonald IV to get to Mahomes or force him to make a quick decision.

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