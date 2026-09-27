Biggest Takeaways From Jets' Week 3 Inactive List: Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor Ruled Out

After a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, the New York Jets' season doesn't get any easier.

Today, they travel to Detroit to take on a high-powered Lions roster itching to get back in the win column after last week's loss to Buffalo. Detroit sits at 1-1 on the year but has plenty of questions about its future in 2026.

As for the Jets, the team is banged up with four starters out for Sunday, including one that could decide who wins later today.

Just as we did last week, let's jump into some of the biggest takeaways from this week's inactive list.

Jets' Week 3 inactive list

WR Adonai Mitchell

TE Mason Taylor

CB Nahshon Wright

K Blake Grupe

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

RB Kene Nwangwu

LB Kiko Mauigoa

Notes:

- Mitchell suffered a finger injury in practice on Thursday. On Friday, he appeared to practice with a cast on. New York wanted to make a game-time decision on their second-best receiver. That decision has been made, and now the Jets will be without a key offensive player in a matchup that will be predicated on scoring. Kenyon Sadiq and Garrett Wilson will have to carry the passing offense on Sunday afternoon.

- Mitchell isn't the only key offensive player out, either. New York won't have starting tight end Mason Taylor, who left last Sunday's game with a thumb injury. While Sadiq will see plenty of action, don't be surprised if Jelani Woods gets a good run out of the offense today.

- Nahshon Wright was signed in free agency after a Pro Bowl year in which he led all cornerbacks in interceptions. As the Jets' lack of turnovers continues, one has to wonder whether Wright will eventually need to see the field.

- Fitzpatrick and Mauigoa are also out on the defensive side of the ball. Trevin Wallace will be active for the first time this year, with Marcelino McCrary-Ball going on IR during the week. With Fitzpatrick down, expect to see D'Angelo Ponds in some way on defense this week, especially in DIME looks.

- Jason Sanders lives to fight another day. The starting kicker is 3/4 on kicks this season and will be playing in a dome today.

Lions' Week 3 inactive list

- G Ben Bartch

- LB Devin White

- TE Tyler Conklin

- S Bishop Fitzgerald

- EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

- DL Mekhi Wingo

Notes:

- It's not just the Jets that are banged up going into this week. Detroit is dealing with a plethora of injuries on their own. First, they remain without safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who are both on IR. Keep in mind the Lions' secondary consists of Jalen Mills and Chuck Clark at safety. Even without a true X receiver, New York should be able to win in the middle of the field.

- Devin White is hurt, which means the Lions are going to rely on Jack Campbell to carry the load in the trenches at linebacker. Campbell has struggled through the first two games of the season. He will be under plenty of pressure to bounce back.

- One group that isn't banged up is the Lions' offense. All 11 starters are healthy and ready to go. That isn't very good news for the Jets. Detroit has put up over 30 points in each of its first two games.

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