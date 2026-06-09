Brady Cook's Days With Jets Could Be Numbered After OTAs

Coming into the offseason, a lot of attention was on the New York Jets' quarterback room after Justin Fields was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and Geno Smith was brought back into the fold in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders following his previous stint in Gang Green from 2013-16.

Another area of focus is the backup QB situation involving rookie Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. Even though Klubnik is viewed as one of the worst-ranked backup QBs, he started OTAs showing why the competition should not be wide open. Meanwhile, Zappe has experience as both a starter and a backup in the league, potentially leaving Cook on the outs following a disappointing rookie season in 2025.

Smith, Zappe, and Klubnik took part in drills on May 28. As The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt showed, all three QBs impressed, especially Klubnik, who did not throw a single incompletion.

Jets QB stats after first run through 7 on 7 and 11 on 11:



Geno Smith

2/3 in 7 on 7

4/5 in 11 on 11



Bailey Zappe

3/4 7 on 7

4/4 11 on 11



Cade Klubnik

4/4 7 on 7

4/4 11 on 11 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 28, 2026

However, Zappe and Klubnik struggled on June 2 as Zappe missed half of his attempts on seven-on-seven drills, while Klubnik threw an interception and was just 1-of-4 in 11-on-11 drills. The QB2 situation is clearly a big question mark again, but the fact that Cook has been nowhere to be seen and is not getting reps at OTAs does not bode well for his future.

Practice is over. Jets QB stats today:



Geno Smith

5/7 in 7 on 7 (two PBUs)

6/8, INT in 11 on 11



Bailey Zappe

2/4 in 7 on 7

2/2 11 on 11



Cade Klubnik

4/7, one INT in 7 on 7

1/4 11 on 11 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 2, 2026

Brady Cook's future in the Big Apple not looking too bright

Cook appeared in five games for the Jets during his rookie season, but we have not heard much from him at all in OTAs. Cook only completed 57.5% of his passes for 739 yards with two TDs and seven interceptions last season, so he did not exactly make a case for himself as the team's backup QB.

However, while Cook struggled to find his footing in Year 1, he will be under a new offensive scheme in 2026 with former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich taking over. Cook may not be the most talented backup QB on the roster, but if he can stay composed and take care of the ball, his chances could quietly improve with each passing day when you factor in how inconsistent Klubnik and Zappe have been in OTAs so far.

In addition to Cook's lack of reps, though, Zappe has been labeled as the leader in the clubhouse for QB2, while Klubnik has shown glimpses of promise.

Zappe has made nine starts in his four-year career, amassing a 4-5 record and completing 62.1% of his passes for 2,233 yards with 12 TDs and 14 interceptions. That experience gives him the leg up on Cook, but the overall numbers still suggest he is not a lock for the position.

Then there's Klubnik, whom the Jets traded up into the fourth round for in the draft and someone they believe has the upside to contend for the spot. Not only has Klubnik received positive reviews from fans and coaches during offseason workouts, but as Jets on SI's Nick Faria pointed out at OTAs, Klubnik "looked quite comfortable," "his accuracy was on point," and "he was quick with progressions and delivered timely throws."

There is clearly an open competition for the backup QB role. But the fact that Cook has been relatively nonexistent and isn't receiving any snaps raises some questions about what his future could hold in a Jets uniform.

To be fair, one poor season as a UDFA should not be held against him, especially considering how bad this Jets team was and the lack of a supporting cast, so that he could be in a better position to succeed.

With that said, although Zappe and Klubnik have showcased their faults and done nothing up to this point to put the competition to rest, early signs point to them battling for the role. Unless Cook gets some additional snaps and makes a strong case for himself, it is hard to see someone with hardly any experience winning the backup QB role when he has not even been a factor in OTAs.