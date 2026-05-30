Cade Klubnik's OTA Performance Showcases Why Backup QB Competition Shouldn't Be Wide Open

The New York Jets put together a solid draft class and are now seeing how each of the talented newcomers performs throughout offseason team activities (OTAs), which got underway on Wednesday.

However, Thursday marked the first day that reporters could attend to get a feel for what each of these players has to offer for the 2026 season.

One player who is attracting a lot of attention is Cade Klubnik, the fourth-round pick out of Clemson. The signal-caller's stock was already soaring coming into OTAs after generating a lot of buzz during rookie minicamp with his accuracy.

When you compare the performance by the Jets QBs from Thursday, Klubnik did more than enough to showcase his potential. Klubnik was 4-of-4 in 7-on-7 drills and 4-of-4 in 11-on-11, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the only QB to complete each of his passes.

Smith is the clear starter going into the season, but Klubnik has the upside and appears to be picking up where he left off in minicamp as he competes for the QB2 role.

Cade Klubnik continues to improve case for backup QB

Klubnik had an impressive collegiate career, completing 64% of his passes for 10,123 yards, 73 TDs, and 24 interceptions. He also added 878 rush yards and 17 TDs, proving his worth as someone who can use his mobility to his advantage as well.

With that said, Klubnik threw for less than half as many TD passes (16) in 2025 as his career-high 36 from a breakout 2024 season, largely due to a right ankle sprain and a quad contusion that ultimately forced him to miss only one game.

When you consider Klubnik's toughness and how well he has played throughout the offseason program so far, it is fair to question whether this will remain a competition for much longer.

After all, Bailey Zappe has accounted for more interceptions (14) than TDs (12) in his career, while Brady Cook is coming off a brutal rookie season that featured just two TDs and seven interceptions in five appearances.

Despite the advantage Klubnik seems to have established, head coach Aaron Glenn is not willing to commit one way or another this soon. Jets on SI's Nick Faria, who was at the team's practice facility on Thursday, provided this insight into the Jets' backup QB situation.

Glenn also made it clear that while Bailey Zappe is the leader in the clubhouse for the backup quarterback role, there is an open competition that also includes Brady Cook and Klubnik, Faria said. The strong performance from the fourth-round rookie should open some eyes, especially if he can continue to build off a day like this.

It is clear that Glenn is giving coach speak with Zappe, as we all know that Klubnik offers the most upside of the three options for the backup role, even if he has no NFL experience to his credit. The advantages for him to be the QB2 over a guy like Zappe would also be monumental in the reps he would get compared to a QB3 running the scout team.

Faria noted that Klubnik "looked quite comfortable" on Thursday and "was quick with his progressions and delivered timely throws." That is exactly what you want to hear from a rookie QB who is still learning the offense and getting accustomed to a new scheme, not to mention having a pair of QBs in Zappe and Cook who are looking to prove they still have what it takes in the NFL.

Klubnik still has some work to do to lock up the QB2 spot. But if his early performances in rookie minicamp and OTAs are a sign of what is ahead, Klubnik may have a strong chance to back up Smith and getting some additional reps that could be extremely beneficial going forward.