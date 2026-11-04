Breaking Down Jets' Injury Report Heading Into Week 9 (Who's Hurt & Who Could Return vs. Chiefs)

Despite leading by double digits multiple times and doing more than enough offensively to get back in the win column, a second-half collapse doomed the Jets in a 38-33 loss to the Raiders on Sunday and dropped them to a 2-6 record.

While there was a lot to dissect from the loss, including special teams struggles, poor defensive play, and a lack of adjustments from the coaching staff, injuries continue to be a recurring theme for the Jets and are worth monitoring going into a huge road test at Arrowhead Stadium.

With various injuries impacting the team, here's who should be fine and who could miss some time for Gang Green.

Jets who could return in Week 9

Breece Hall, RB

Hall has been out of action for the last five weeks after injuring his right quad in the Week 3 loss to the Lions, but he is expected to return this week. That said, he is not going to have the same role he previously had as RB1 after three consecutive 100-yard rushing games from Braelon Allen, who also punched in this 21-yard TD (h/t NFL) in the loss to the Raiders.

Braelon Allen scores and now has 142 rushing yards on the day!



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aGaC9Th33s — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Hall is in a much different position than he was before the injury, but it would behoove the Jets to completely ignore him and not employ a workload split between the two. Allen briefly left the Week 8 game with an ankle injury before returning, but he should remain a key factor in the run game as Hall likely makes his long-awaited return.

David Bailey, EDGE

The second overall pick missed the first game of his NFL career with a groin injury, but it is not out of the question that he returns on Sunday. Although he is currently listed as questionable as of Tuesday, Bailey's return cannot be ruled out, especially given his impact on the defense this season, with team highs in sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (three).

The schedule will only get tougher, and the season will continue to get away from the Jets in a hurry at this point. But a strong week of practice and some encouraging signs could be enough to limit Bailey's absence and at least give the Jets some help up front that was lacking against the Raiders.

Jets who may miss some time

Max Mitchell, OT

Although he has not made any starts, Mitchell appeared in the first six games of the season before missing the last two contests after suffering a concussion in practice. As a result, Mitchell must clear the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol to get back on the field, which is part of the reason he is still listed as questionable.

New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell is still in the league's concussion protocol, missing the last two games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, logging practice reps will be crucial as well if Mitchell wants to show he is ready to return to live-game action.

The offensive line was instrumental in establishing lanes for Allen to take advantage of and giving quarterback Geno Smith plenty of time to throw against Las Vegas. It got healthier with the return of starting left guard Dylan Parham, but it remains to be seen whether the same applies to Mitchell for a unit that is showing a lot of potential.

Joseph Ossai, DE

Ossai has missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns in Week 5 and was held out of practice and ruled inactive for the Week 8 matchup with the Raiders. Still listed as questionable going into the Week 9 contest against the Chiefs, Ossai's return will depend on how much practice time he receives and what he can do with that opportunity as he looks to get back to full strength.

To make matters worse, Ossai was one of four defensive linemen who did not play this past week as injuries continue to take a toll and test New York's depth at this point in the season. He may not have to clear the concussion protocol like Mitchell will need to, but Ossai's return is still up in the air until he can log consistent reps in practice.

Jets who are out for the season

While players like T'Vondre Sweat (knee), David Onyemata (groin), Kiko Mauigoa (quad), Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle), Kingsley Jonathan (thigh), and Tyler Baron (knee) are on injured reserve and still have a chance of returning at some point, the same cannot be said for Braiden McGregor (torn pectoral) and Arian Smith (torn ACL).

Additionally, Tre Brown (undisclosed) and Chip Trayanum (neck) were lost before the season even began. Meanwhile, rookies VJ Payne (bone bruise) and Anez Cooper (shoulder) remain eligible to return even though they have yet to play a snap this season.

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