5 Jets Are Officially Lost Causes Heading Into Week 9 vs. Chiefs

"You are what your record says you are."

That line from Bill Parcells is a good indication of where the Jets are right now. There is a lot to feel good about when it comes to the future of the organization, but there are also major issues across the roster and coaching staff that remain problems.

Because of this, it's time to look at five people (or groups) who should be considered "lost causes" both in the present and beyond the 2026 NFL season. That list includes Jets players, positional units and coaches.

So let's get to it now as Gang Green prepares to visit the Chiefs in Week 9.

1. Aaron Glenn, head coach

Where to begin?

From a game management perspective, Aaron Glenn is making the same mistakes he made back in his first season. He's kicking field goals when the team needs to go for touchdowns, utilizing timeouts either too early or too late, and directly impacting games with his calls, whether he believes in them or not.

But these in-game adjustments could be forgiven, as they were with former head coach Robert Saleh at the beginning, if the team's defense played at an elite level.

So how has that gone? Well, Glenn's "superpower" as a play-caller resulted in the team giving up 38 points on Sunday to a mediocre Raiders offense, and 24 second-half points. He cannot simulate enough pressure; the team has issues in coverage, and the leader that Glenn hitched his wagon to is among the league leaders in missed tackles.

In short, there is nothing really positive that Glenn is bringing to the table that is actually helping the Jets win football games. And it's clear that he won't be back next season.

2. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., cornerback

To say the last few weeks have been a disaster for Jarvis Brownlee Jr. would be an understatement. Last week, he was a healthy scratch for being late to several meetings. After seeing the field again on Sunday, Brownlee was repeatedly picked on in coverage.

Las Vegas targeted Brownlee four times, completed three passes and scored a touchdown. He was also targeted for two penalties (not including a third that was overturned on the field) and gave up a passer rating of 155.3. A perfect passer rating is 158.3, so the Raiders were nearly perfect when going after Brownlee.

From being late to meetings to putting up poor performances, it's time for the Jets to cut their losses with Brownlee, and see what second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds can do going forward.

3. Breece Hall, running back

This one was the hardest to put up. A player as talented as Breece Hall should not be tossed aside, especially after earning a lucrative extension in the offseason.

But the reality is that the Jets are not going to have a choice.

It's not just that Braelon Allen is playing well, or that the Jets' rushing offense has taken a step in the right direction. It's the fact that Allen has been historically great for the team over the last five starts since Hall went down with his injury.

Even though it isn't his fault, it doesn't look like Breece Hall has much of a future left with the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is the first Jets' running back since Curtis Martin in 2004 to run for 100 yards in three straight games. He has recorded 419 yards on the ground in his last four games. Hall has never touched that total over his career.

To further emphasize how terrific Allen has been, if his production since becoming a starter were to be extended to a full 17-game season, then he would have over 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers would be the most in a single season in Jets history.

Hall is still a very good player, and one the Jets will covet as a complement to Allen, but his time as the feature back is over.

4. Jets' pass rush

Darren Mougey has done a solid job as general manager so far in his year and a half with the team. That said, one spot has been an unequivocal disaster: the defensive line. Outside of 2026 draft picks David Bailey and Darrell Jackson Jr., there may be a total overhaul of this group next offseason.

Harrison Phillips and David Onyemata are on expiring deals, T'Vondre Sweat may not be a scheme fit, and the collection of pass rushers—including Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, and Will McDonald IV—has not done enough either.

New York needs to start over across their front four. Bailey and Jackson are important pieces, but more needs to be done. The rest of the group may be out the door.

5. Coaching staff

We're at the point now in the season where it's not just Glenn holding the team back. By January 2027, the entire coaching staff will most likely be overhauled. That includes offensive coordinator Frank Reich, special teams coordinator Chris Banjo, and prominent defensive positional coaches like Karl Dunbar.

There is a reason for this, of course. New York's players have not risen to the occasion when they have needed it most. If players wanted their positional coaches to remain, they needed to do a better job on the field than they have.

As of now, it's clear it's not just Glenn who will be gone; it's the rest of his staff. They haven't been remotely good enough in their own right.

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