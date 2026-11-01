Jets-Raiders Week 8 Inactive Lists: Biggest Takeaways Heading Into Sunday Afternoon

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — At 2-5, there's little wiggle room left for the Jets to become the team many had hoped they would be in the second year of the Aaron Glenn era.

A victory over the Raiders on Sunday wouldn't just end the team's two-game losing streak; it would also provide a small semblance of comfort for a coaching staff clearly on the hot seat. In order for the Jets to beat the Raiders today, though, they'll have to do so without several starters.

Let's go through the biggest takeaways from the Week 8 inactives lists heading into Sunday afternoon's action:

Jets Week 8 inactive list

WR Tim Patrick

RB Breece Hall

EDGE David Bailey

EDGE Joseph Ossai

OL Kohl Levao

OL Max Mitchell

Takeaways

For the fifth straight week, the Jets will be without Breece Hall in the lineup. Hall's name has been tossed around in some rumors as we get closer to the trade deadline, but it's still unclear if New York will move a player they just gave an extension to for the second straight season. In his absence, Braelon Allen will get the start, and he's more than earned more touches with nearly 300 yards rushing combined in his last three games.

Sunday will be the first NFL game David Bailey misses in his first year. The edge rusher suffered a groin injury last week. His timeline beyond this game is still up in the air.

Nahshon Wright is a healthy scratch again. Don't be surprised if the Jets look for a late-round trade partner going forward. He hasn't seen the field this season despite being a free agent pickup.

New York's defensive line has been hit hard with injuries. The Jets are without T'Vondre Sweat, who was placed on IR on Saturday. Because of that, the Raiders could look to run the ball more than usual on Sunday.

One welcome return for the Jets is left guard Dylan Parham, who missed the last several weeks with an injury. He returns to a Jets offensive line that has played well over the last two weeks.

Raiders Week 8 inactive list

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

WR Malik Benson

S Tristin McCollum

S Dalton Johnson

OL Bryce Cabeldue

DT JJ Pegues

QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency QB)

Takeaways

Surprisingly, the Raiders are one of the few teams that have a relatively healthy roster going into today's contest. This could be a major difference against a Jets defense that is dealing with some banged-up players, especially along the defensive line.

Today will be a game in which the first two picks of the 2026 draft may not even see the field. Bailey is out for the Jets, but Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders' top pick, will only see the field if things go very wrong for Las Vegas on Sunday.

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