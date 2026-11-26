Jelani Woods, simply put, hasn’t seen much of the field in 2026. The tight end is on a one-year, $1.2 million contract, and it figures it will be his last year as a Jet. He is clearly the odd man out in his position group. It may make sense for New York to move on from the 28-year-old to free up roster space for the rest of the season.

Healthy scratch

Woods was a healthy scratch in the Jets’ Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It marked the second week in a row that the tight end did not suit up for a game. That is not a good trend for Woods or the Jets. He already wasn’t playing much, but not playing at all may be a sign the writing is on the wall for Woods.

The tight end saw his most snaps in a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, in which he played only 25 snaps. Since Detroit, Woods has only hit the 20-snap mark once in the six games he has appeared in. He had been trending toward these healthy scratches, and now it might lead to the end of his time as a Jet.

The tight end has shown flashes, most notably his 20-yard juggling catch against Detroit. Unfortunately, it seems they were always just flashes. Woods has seen his snaps first dwindle and now disappear. If he isn’t going to be on the game-day roster, it may be time to open up Woods' spot.

Missed opportunities

Woods has had the opportunity to earn a larger role on the roster; it just hasn’t been seized. Woods was a part of the fabled 05 personnel that Frank Reich was so excited to run. It just looks like Woods may be the Marlon of the tight end family. Even with injuries and questions at the position, Woods couldn’t make his mark to stay on the game-day roster.

Mason Taylor missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a thumb injury. Woods had two catches for 31 yards in those games. The tight end showed promise in the two games without Taylor, but it didn’t lead to more playing time. He has two catches for eight yards in the four games he played since Taylor returned. There just doesn’t seem to be space for Woods in the offense.

Woods has not had more than one target in a game this season. That doesn’t lead to anything but a wasted roster spot. He is not as dynamic in the receiving game as Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, or Jeremy Ruckert. He also does not block as well as Andrew Beck. Five tight ends are a lot to carry on a 53-man roster. If Woods can’t stand out, the Jets may have to send him on his way.