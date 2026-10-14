Jets Rookie Report Card: Grading 2026 Draft Picks After First Month of the Season

It was not pretty, but the Jets found a way to take down the Browns in a 17-12 season-saving win in the sloppy conditions at MetLife Stadium. Regardless, New York is now 2-3 and in a much better position than it would have been at 1-4 heading into a Week 6 AFC East tilt against the Patriots on Sunday.

Fresh off the hard-fought win in the rain, the Jets put a three-game losing streak behind them and have their eyes set on continuing to make improvements and learn from their previous mistakes going forward. While the discipline and inability to close out each half remain a concern, there is a lot more to feel optimistic about coming off a win this week.

Before the season even got started, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Jets' 2026 draft class. Although injuries or inconsistent play in the early going have provided some mixed results for some, the rookies' talent has been on display, setting the stage for a promising future in Gotham.

With that in mind, let's hand out grades for each of the Jets' eight 2026 draft picks now that it's been over a month since their season opener.

David Bailey, EDGE (2nd overall): A-

Even though David Bailey led all NFL rookies in pressures during the first month of the season, a lot of fans were concerned about his early returns on the field. That said, he single-handedly took over the Week 5 win over the Browns with three of the team's eight sacks, in addition to seven tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

Bailey recorded his third sack of the game early in the fourth quarter (h/t NFL) after the defense forced Cleveland's offense into a third-and-30.

THIRD sack of the day for David Bailey@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QTqQqo79NN — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

The defensive line was easily the best unit on the field for the Jets, which was a huge turnaround from the disappointing play that same group displayed in the games coming in. According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey has the 43rd-ranked overall grade (68.6) and the 10th-most pressures (20) out of 106 qualified edge defenders.

It was a fairly slow start out of the gate for Bailey, but if the Week 5 performance proved anything, it is that he was more than worthy of being selected No. 2 overall and certainly appears to have all the tools to become a star in the league.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE (16th overall): B-

Kenyon Sadiq scored his first NFL TD in Week 1 courtesy of the ground game, but his true breakout performance came in Week 3 when he went off for seven catches, 105 yards and his first TD catch. Aside from that, Sadiq has rarely been targeted and has been completely limited in the pass game when the ball has come his way.

Sadiq only had two catches for three yards in the loss to Cleveland and also committed a fumble, so there is definitely some room for improvement. This was also the first game back for Mason Taylor, and it was clear he was going to be a focal point of the tight end group, with 41 snaps to Sadiq's 13.

Granted, the concussion was a setback and limited Sadiq's playing time, but the Jets appear to prefer leaning in Taylor's direction a little more at this stage of the season. Sadiq's raw athletic traits are unmatched and his route separation is elite, but it remains to be seen how much of a factor he will be in this offense when Taylor is on the field.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR (30th overall): C+

Omar Cooper Jr.'s NFL career immediately got off to a hot start when he turned a short pass into a 30-yard gain (h/t Glenn Naughton) to set up a TD a few plays later in New York's season-opening win over the Titans. However, that remains his only target and catch of his rookie season after suffering a high ankle sprain during the first quarter of that Week 1 game.

First career catch for @nyjets rookie WR Omar Cooper.



Looks like a first round pick if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/NmQRKYSGCK — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) September 13, 2026

Cooper has since spent the last four weeks on injured reserve, though the possibility is there for him to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, depending on the progress he has made in his recovery. The Jets finally figured things out with WR1 Garrett Wilson by looking his way more often and reaping those rewards with seven catches for 104 yards and a TD, but the depth at WR has been an issue, and getting Cooper back sooner rather than later would be a huge benefit.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB (50th overall): C-

The grade is not so much a knock on D'Angelo Ponds, but rather due to the lack of playing time he has received as more of a developmental player who is primarily serving a backup role in the secondary. That said, he played a career-high 18 snaps in relief of Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in Week 4 and showcased his run-defense skills when the opportunity presented itself.

It appeared that Ponds was suddenly staring at a bigger role after Brownlee went into concussion protocol following the Week 4 loss to the Bears, but the latter ultimately became a full participant in practice and even recorded his first career sack in Sunday's game, all while Ponds played just two defensive snaps and primarily appeared on special teams.

Darrell Jackson Jr., DT (103rd overall): B-

Darrell Jackson Jr. was expected to be a rotational run-plugger in the middle of head coach Aaron Glenn's defensive schemes. While he only had seven tackles and zero pressures in 85 defensive snaps across the first four games, the fourth-round selection finally broke out and made his impact felt against the Browns.

It hasn't taken Darrell Jackson Jr. long to win over Jets fans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson had four tackles, one sack, two pressures and two pass deflections in 29 defensive snaps, putting together his best overall game so far in Gang Green. David Onyemata's place on injured reserve has paved the way for Jackson to step up, and the Week 5 performance was the first true sign of what Jackson is capable of.

Cade Klubnik, QB (110th overall): N/A

Veteran Geno Smith has done his part to take care of the ball and manage each game relatively well by completing 72.7% of his passes for 1,084 yards and six TDs. Although he was anything but flashy in the win over the Browns, this is still firmly Smith's job as long as he continues to protect the ball, which could only benefit Cade Klubnik more as the fourth-round pick gets some additional time to learn from Smith and develop under his leadership.

Anez Cooper, OG (188th overall): N/A

Anez Cooper, the sixth-round pick out of Miami, suffered a right shoulder injury during the preseason finale against the Giants and has been on injured reserve since.

While he is now eligible to return to the roster, it remains to be seen if Cooper will make his season debut or at least be available to play. The offensive line was better against the Browns, but with Dylan Parham dealing with a knee injury and the play up front looking suspect so far, it definitely would not hurt to have an extra body in Cooper to turn to if the opportunity presents itself.

VJ Payne, Safety: N/A

The seventh-round pick suffered a significant bone bruise during training camp before being placed on short-term IR, forcing him to miss at least the first four games of the season. Much like Cooper, it remains to be seen whether VJPayne will be activated back to the 53-man roster soon.

However, this staff is particularly high on Payne's physical traits and special teams potential, which could prove valuable when he does get fully healthy and potential roster holes open up.

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