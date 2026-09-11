Breece Hall Is Back from "Vacation," Ready to Let Loose for Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- For the last two years, the New York Jets have tried everything to make their running back room a "by committee" approach.

The hope has always been for star running back Breece Hall to share touches with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. However, since signing a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension in the offseason, Hall is expected to carry the load as he always has done.

Even with a groin pull injury that cost him the last half of training camp.

"My mindset is, if he's healthy, he's healthy," Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich told reporters Thursday morning. "We always like to kind of rotate guys a little bit anyway, but unless AG and the training staff give us a rep count, we just play ball."

Hall continues to be a full participant in practice this week for the Jets. It puts the onus on the Jets to determine how much of a workload they want to give their offensive star.

Something he's more than ready to take on.

Hall addresses injury and looks ahead to season

When Hall first pulled up lame in practice, concern among fans grew quickly before the team could diagnose what happened. When it was confirmed that the star runner suffered a strain, the team immediately put the running back on proverbial bubble wrap until preparation for the regular season began.

"It was actually a very good two-week vacation," Hall said. "I could've been out there a little earlier, but the team, thankful, they were very cautious with me. I feel really fresh now."

It didn't take long for Hall to feel 100% again. Once that first hurdle was cleared, his focus was getting back on the field, even if it meant pestering New York's training staff.

"But it started to heal up pretty fast, and I was kind of on the trainers, stressing them out because I was pushing myself a little more than what they wanted me to," Hall said. "I took enough time off, so I feel good right now. It's good."

That added "vacation" should serve Hall well in 2026. Over the last three years, the Iowa State product has tallied over 250 touches. While that doesn't seem like a lot, it highlights New York's commitment to getting him the ball any way possible.

It also shows just how important he is to the offense this season. A fresh Hall should lead to more success for the unit.

"He means a lot to this team, to this offense," Jets quarterback Geno Smith said. "Again, a special player, great leader, and just dynamic with the ball in his hands. When number 20 has the ball, you know something special is going to happen, so we look forward to having him out there."

New York will still want to spell their star runner to keep him fresh throughout the season. They trust Allen and Davis enough to keep the offense moving whenever Hall is on the sidelines.

But if the Jets want to be successful, then Hall must be a cog in that plan. At the very least, his injury didn't distract him from this season's end goal.

"Playoffs," Hall said when asked what a successful season looks like.

With fresh eyes and a healthy body, maybe the playoffs are in Hall's future after all.

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