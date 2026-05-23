Cade York vs. Lenny Krieg: Who Has the Leg Up in Jets' Kicking Competition Before OTAs

The Jets made the interesting decision to let veteran kicker Nick Folk depart to the Falcons, opening up a huge hole to fill in the kicking room for someone who made the second-highest percentage of his kicks in his 18-year career last season (96.6%).

With offseason team activities (OTAs) less than one week away, the Jets have a decision to make at the kicker position. They already cut ties with undrafted free agent (UDFA) kicker Will Ferrin to make room for wide receiver Tim Patrick, leaving offseason acquisition Cade York and German-born Lenny Krieg to vie for the starting spot.

York has the experience and should be the front-runner to land the role, but the Jets seem to be leaving the door open for anyone to step in and land the job, even if it is someone who is not even on the current roster.

Jets are already weighing their options at kicker

Any time multiple kickers are on a roster, one can only assume that a competition is incoming, and the Jets are well aware of that.

"When you talk about Lenny (Krieg), when you talk about Cade (York), both guys who are very talented, and we're excited to have them in the building," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "We're looking forward to the process. Looking forward to attacking it every single day, and I think they are as well, too."

ST coordinator Chris Banjo on the kicker spot: pic.twitter.com/C7TTlKfSmP — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 6, 2026

The fact that Folk was as accurate as he was last season makes the kicking decision a crucial one for a Jets team that has made some massive gains during the offseason, either through the draft or key trades. With so many experienced kickers on the free agent market, the pressure is on York and Krieg to prove they belong and are more than capable of securing their spot on the 53-man roster.

So, who has the leg up with OTAs quickly approaching?

Why Jets could go with Cade York

For starters, York has not played in a regular-season game since 2024, when he was with the Commanders and Bengals. During that campaign, York was 9-of-13 (69.2%) and just 2-of-5 from 40 yards out. In his career dating back to 2022, York has only made 7-of-11 from 40-49 yards and 5-of-9 from beyond 50 yards, making it a realistic possibility that he could be kicked to the curb.

Cade York has more experience than Lenny Krieg; however, that doesn't mean those past results are encouraging. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If there is a silver lining with York, it is the experience he possesses over Krieg stateside. Furthermore, in his five games with the Bengals in 2024, York hit nine of his 11 field-goal attempts, including a 59-yarder, proving that he can convert from longer distances when he is counted on.

For the Jets to take the next step and make gains, kicking will be extremely important now that the reliable Folk is elsewhere. York has some experience, but his overall inconsistency and lack of recent playing time could raise concerns.

Why Jets could go with Lenny Krieg

Krieg spent the 2025 season on the Falcons' practice squad; aside from that, he has no prior NFL experience. With that said, the German has registered many snaps internationally, playing in the German Football League with Berlin Adler and for the Stuttgart Surge of the European League of Football.

While a member of the Stuttgart Surge in 2025, Krieg was 11-of-16 (68.8%), nearly matching York's performance in 2024. That is at least enough to consider him for the position if he stands out in the offseason. After all, while Krieg has not really been tested in clutch situations during his professional career, he made a 57-yarder in preseason action with the Falcons, demonstrating that he has the leg to hit from longer distances.

The #Falcons are waiving K Lenny Krieg, who hit this 57-yarder in the preseason that sounds even better in German. Krieg impressed in camp and remains in Atlanta’s plans via the international Player Pathway, though he’ll have to pass through waivers first. pic.twitter.com/4wiEL41hiK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2025

The biggest concern, though, is Krieg's accuracy, having missed a total of 25 extra points in his two seasons with the Surge. The Jets have clearly liked what they have seen from him, or he would not be in this position alongside York, but the accuracy concerns and lack of stateside experience are not in Krieg's favor.

Verdict: Cade York should have the advantage

It's clear that this competition is Cade York's to lose. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Although both kickers have put up similar numbers, York should still get the nod over Krieg with his previous NFL experience, even before OTAs begin.

Each has accuracy issues, but York's most recent stint with the Bengals could be enough to vault him over the top. His overall performance that season was not the most efficient when you factor in his one game with the Commanders, but there is more than enough to go off of there that could give him the upper hand.

It is one thing for Krieg to kick a 57-yarder in preseason action, but it is totally different in a regular-season game when the lights are the brightest and all the starters are on the field. He certainly has a shot, but if the Jets are choosing between York and Krieg and not looking outside the roster, it's hard not to imagine York's experience playing a factor in his ultimately winning the competition.