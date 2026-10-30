Darrell Jackson Jr. Could Be Jets' Biggest Winner From Jeffery Simmons Trade Fallout

It's taken time, but rookie defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. has slowly morphed into a legitimate contributor for the Jets.

Drafted 103rd overall in April, the former Florida State standout has improved with each passing game, and his playing time has increased as a result, going from an average of 14.7 defensive snaps in the first three games to 35.8 in the last four. Sure, injuries have played a role in the increased snap count, but the Jets wouldn't put Jackson in that position if he weren't ready for the responsibility.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches on Nov. 10, more responsibilities could be on the horizon. Thursday was a perfect example. The Titans and Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent star DT Jeffery Simmons to the Windy City, resulting in two first-round picks going back to Tennessee.

With a 2-5 record shaping them into likely deadline sellers, the Jets could capitalize on other teams scrambling for DT help now that Simmons (and DeForest Buckner) are off the board. If that's the case, Jackson's outlook could get a lot brighter.

Darrell Jackson Jr. could be staring at a big post-trade deadline opportunity with Jets

New York has several expiring contracts it could dangle ahead of the trade deadline, including two potential options: DTs Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs.

Phillips, 30, is in his second season with the Jets, but his underwhelming production this season could open the door for a possible deal. He has 120 regular-season appearances and 176 solo tackles, offering the type of experience Super Bowl contenders look for in deadline rentals.

Meanwhile, Briggs's performance has also left something to be desired, tallying only eight solo tackles in seven games. His 44.1 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 114th among 126th interior defenders, compared to finishing 16th with a 73.5 grade last season. Still, Briggs is only 25 years old. And the fact that he'll be a restricted free agent in March could garner some trade deadline attention.

Jowon Briggs isn't having the best season, but that doesn't mean the Jets won't get phone calls about him ahead of the trade deadline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has revealed that the Jets still have a lot to do before being labeled as contenders, giving them every reason to explore potential trades for Phillips and Briggs. Even if only one of them is moved between now and the deadline, Jackson's playing time could see a boost.

After all, Phillips plays 38.1 snaps per game while Briggs averages 35.9, leaving plenty of opportunities up for grabs in the event of a trade. That's without mentioning how Phillips and Briggs have started in seven and two games, respectively, so far, and subtracting either from the equation would let Jackson make his first-career NFL start, potentially capitalizing on his recently improved play:

Stats Darrell Jackson Jr.'s first 3 games Darrell Jackson Jr.'s last 4 games Snaps per game 14.7 35.8 Tackles (solo) 4 (1) 15 (8) Pressures 0 4 Sacks 0 1 Defended passes 0 2 Defensive snaps hare 25.3% 48.6%

Throw in that fellow DT T'Vondre Sweat is currently week-to-week with a knee injury, and Jackson might not get a bigger opportunity to shape his Jets future than he has. Fourth-round picks don't often get the chance to make a Year 1 impact, which is why the 23-year-old bruiser needs to show New York what he's capable of to shape the rest of his season, as well as 2027 and beyond.

The Jets will have multiple positions to address in the winter after what will likely be another losing season. Having Jackson emerge as a legitimate starting presence alongside Sweat would take some pressure off general manager Darren Mougey's shoulders this offseason, especially since they are the only DTs that New York has under contract after the current season.

His steadily improving play has created a lot of excitement for Jackson's future, and he'll have a chance to add to that optimism in Week 8 against the Raiders, who average the second-fewest rushing yards per game (74.7) and second-fewest yards per carry (3.0) this season.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.