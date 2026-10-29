Jets Have New Trade Market to Explore After Seeing Jeffery Simmons's Price

It's another season with the Jets looking like potential sellers ahead of the annual NFL trade deadline. A 2-5 record through seven games has a potential playoff berth looking like the longest of all long shots, meaning that Jets fans should expect general manager Darren Mougey to start selling off plenty of pieces between now and the Nov. 10 deadline.

Trade activity has picked up around the league in recent weeks, especially after the Colts started their fire sale. The Jets could be one of the next teams to enter the trade frenzy, especially after the Titans moved star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Bears on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Full trade terms, per sources:



🏈Bears receive:

Jeffrey Simmons and a 2028 5th-round pick



🏈Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2026

As Schefter's post shows, the Titans got quite the haul back for Simmons, acquiring first-round picks in the next two drafts, as well as a 2027 fourth-rounder. A 2028 fifth-round selection also found its way back to the Bears.

Regardless of the return, it's clear that the defensive tackle market is heating up around the NFL. First it was DeForest Buckner's return to the 49ers, and now the Bears have bolstered their defensive line with a former All-Pro difference-maker.

They might not have a trade chip on Buckner or Simmons's level, but the Jets are rostering one veteran DT who might have some value worth exploring ahead of the deadline.

It's time for Jets to explore a Harrison Phillips trade after Jeffery Simmons news

Several New York veterans are heading towards unrestricted free agency as they play out the final year of their respective contracts, including ninth-year defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. He's been a locker room leader throughout his two seasons in Gotham, but that doesn't mean a potential split shouldn't be on the table.

After all, a change in scenery might benefit Phillips, who hasn't been having the best performance. He's earned a career-worst 49.2 Pro Football Focus grade—102nd among 126 qualified DTs—while his run defense (52.8), pass-rushing (56.0) and tackling (53.9) grades have also noticeably dropped off from last year's numbers (76.4, 56.2 and 61.1, respectively).

Harrison Phillips hasn't exactly been productive for the Jets this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets can give Phillips that fresh start by taking advantage of the DT-hungry trade market. He isn't a star needle-mover, but the 30-year-old veteran has 127 games between the NFL regular season and playoffs under his belt, which is the type of experience GMs and coaches love to see in potential rental targets.

Rising trade value?

Phillips has also slowly shown improvements in recent weeks, adding to why the Jets might want to strike while the iron is hot. The former Stanford Cardinal's production is up over the last four games compared to his first three, and heating up at the right time will certainly give New York the best opportunity to trade him:

Stat Harrison Phillips Weeks 1-3 Harrison Phillips Weeks 4-7 Total tackles (solo) 5 (1) 16 (5) Pressures 2 6 Defensive snaps per game 34.3 41

Phillips also carries a cap hit of $7.5 million, according to Spotrac, which is fairly movable, given that it's an expiring contract. His recently improved play makes that cap hit even more worth it, especially if he can keep his foot on the gas pedal.

As for a return, the Jets certainly won't be getting a Simmons-like package back, and that's okay. New York only needed a couple sixth-round picks to acquire him (and get a seventh-rounder back) from Minnesota during the 2025 offseason, making it likely that a similar return is what Gang Green can get back this year. Maybe a sixth-rounder if Phillips has strong performances against the Raiders and Chiefs in the next two weeks.

Teams like the Browns and the Steelers are among potential destinations for a veteran like Phillips, as both AFC North teams are in the playoff mix but also dealing with DT-related injuries. The Vikings and Bills—two of Phillips's former teams—are also among Super Bowl contenders and could explore a reunion if it means putting their respective defenses over the top.

No time to waste

At the end of the day, the clock is ticking for the Jets to make a move. Mougey & Co. need to explore and capitalize on any potential trade interest in Phillips ASAP before other teams put their DTs on the trade block, which would lower his value.

Having proven locker room leaders around is great, but they can't help much if the team is ready to throw in the towel on the season. Phillips helps the Jets more as a trade piece now than he does on the field.

And who knows? Perhaps sending him to a team that can help him finally win a Super Bowl could have him interested in a potential reunion with the Jets once free agency rolls around.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.