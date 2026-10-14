How Jets Can Continue Unlocking Darrell Jackson Jr.'s Full Potential in Week 6 (And Beyond)

Behind a dominant defensive performance up front and a career day from running back Braelon Allen, the Jets prevailed in a hard-fought 17-12 win over the Browns last Sunday in the sloppy conditions at MetLife Stadium.

As the Jets prepare for their first AFC East matchup of the season when they face the Patriots on Sunday, all eyes will be on Gang Green to see how they fare with a record of 25-65 against division opponents since 2011.

If anything was clear from the Week 5 win over the Browns, it was that they found a defensive blueprint that can succeed long term after head coach Aaron Glenn called blitz plays on more than 50% of the snaps.

While rookie David Bailey was the force behind that success with three of the team's eight sacks in the game, fellow rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. was a stud in his own right with his first career NFL sack and two huge pass deflections in the fourth quarter. As David Onyemata remains on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery, the opportunity remains in front of Jackson to make a strong impression and become a steal as a fourth-round draft pick.

Darrell Jackson Jr. looking to build off breakout performance

Jackson had more of a rotational role on the depth chart to begin the season, but he had the type of performance that everyone was waiting for against Cleveland. Jackson had four tackles, one sack, two pressures and two pass deflections in 29 defensive snaps in his best NFL showing to date and showed what he is truly capable of in an increased role.

Through the first four games, Jackson only had seven tackles and zero pressures in 85 defensive snaps and was primarily expected to be a rotational run-plugger in the middle of Glenn's defensive schemes. He was far from quiet against the Browns and proved that it could be difficult to take snaps away from him if he can build off the all-around performance from last Sunday.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson has the 77th-ranked overall grade (56.2) and 93rd-ranked pass-rush grade (57.7) out of 133 qualified interior defenders. Jackson still needs to continue to develop as a pass rusher, but his 50th-ranked run-defense grade (59.5) speaks to the potential he brings when defending the ground game.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (95) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Florida State was solid during his collegiate career with 77 total tackles (seven for loss), 7.5 sacks and 35 hurries. That said, it was his dirty work that perhaps led to him getting overlooked when the draft rolled around and why he was flying under the radar coming into the season.

In addition to tying for the 16th-most run stops (23) among interior defenders in college football last season, per PFF, Jackson's size and run-stuffing ability make him a key early-down contributor who can give T'Vondre Sweat or Harrison Phillips a breather. He needs to continue growing as a pass rusher if he wants to improve his snap count going forward, but the ceiling is certainly high after a breakout Week 5 performance.

How the Jets can continue unlocking Darrell Jackson Jr.'s full potential

For starters, the Patriots are dealing with multiple offensive line injuries, notably starting left tackle Will Campbell (right knee sprain). While quarterback Drake Maye is coming off a five-TD performance against the Raiders and is capable of using his legs when he needs to, continuing to move Jackson along the front could create some mismatches against a banged-up New England unit and keep Maye out of his rhythm amid a turnover-prone start to the season.

With a 7'2" wingspan and 11-inch hands, Jackson has the ability to utilize his massive frame to disrupt passing lanes and make life difficult on opposing QBs by recording deflections and batting passes down at the line of scrimmage. If he can take advantage of the increased opportunities that he could be in line for while Onyemata is out of action, Jackson could turn into a matchup nightmare.

Going forward, the Jets need to capitalize on Jackson's unconventional "Big End" 4-technique and 5-technique positions to use his rare length to his advantage, in addition to aligning him over the A and B gaps to test New England's front. If they can do that and reap the rewards, Jackson could have a bright future in Gang Green for years to come.

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