Darren Mougey Needs to Follow 3-Step Guide for Jets' Successful Deadline

Last year, the trades of both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams were blockbuster moves from which the New York Jets came away as clear winners.

What does general manager Darren Mougey have as an encore?

Mougey has just a few days left to determine if he wants to move any current members of the Jets. They won't get nearly the same return as they did in 2025, but they could still come away as clear winners once again.

And there are three ways for Mougey and the Jets to accomplish that.

1. Nothing is sometimes golden

This isn't the NBA or MLB. Teams do not have to make a move just because they aren't making the playoffs. Sometimes, not making a move is the best for teams like the Jets at this point. New York doesn't have any top talent that they used to like Gardner or Williams.

That said, by not making moves, the Jets would still have three first-round picks and $80 million in cap space to work with for 2027. They aren't getting any top draft compensation for some of the players that are drawing interest.

Because of that, there may be no reason to open up more holes on the roster. And if that is the case, New York's best move to have a successful deadline is to make no moves at all rather than forcing something that isn't there.

2. If you're going to sell, sell high

If the Jets are going to sell off their talent, Mougey needs to make sure to sell high. That means if the team is moving off from players like Will McDonald or Breece Hall, they need to make sure they get the right draft compensation for each player moved. Anything less will put the team in worse shape going forward.

It also is a reminder of Mougey understanding both the talent on the roster and the needs of others across the NFL.

3. Don't be afraid of a big deal (for the right price)

Mougey proved last season that he isn't afraid to get aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline. Last season, he shipped off two of his best players for three first-round picks, two players and a second-rounder.

He isn't afraid to make a big deal. And he shouldn't be passive now.

There are multiple ways for the Jets to improve the team. If the Jets choose to sell off some of their talent for quality draft picks, the long-term future will be even better than it already is. If they choose to buy (a thought most Jets fans won't allow themselves to have), it could be to bring in players with multiple years of control. It would, again, improve the team.

Mougey won't have to worry about his seat getting hotter either. His work so far has been quality enough where he won't be tied to the team's record through two seasons. That should give him the flexibility to improve through draft picks or pure talent.

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