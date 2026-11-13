Sometimes a draft can come away with multiple transcendent talents. That makes the team that chose one over the other smart regardless.

That's the situation the Jets find themselves in with second overall pick David Bailey.

Before selecting him, the team had to choose between the star edge rusher and off-ball linebacker Arvell Reese. The Jets opted for the pure pass rusher instead and have watched him blossom. Reese, meanwhile, ended up going to the Giants and has changed life for their defensive unit.

Two elite players, two highly impactful rookie seasons.

As the debate begins over which player is better, perhaps that key point is what Jets and Giants fans need to remember.

David Bailey vs. Arvell Reese debate in Week 10

Every time Reese and Bailey are on the field, they will be compared to each other. It's the nature of having both players drafted to teams in the same city and mere picks apart.

In Week 9, Bailey stood out with a two-sack, two-forced-fumble performance. Reese, meanwhile, dominated as well with a three-sack effort. Bailey has 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, while Reese has been all over the field.

In Thursday's win for the Giants, Reese totaled 13 tackles and a season-high 84.2 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus. Another feather in his cap.

Arvell Reese plays so free. It all looks so natural to him. pic.twitter.com/iALiPjJ5tP — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 13, 2026

But that doesn't mean the Jets made the wrong pick with Bailey. If anything, his skill set and production are unlike anything the organization has seen in league history.

"We always knew he had a fastball off the edge, and he's done a good job of that," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "But it's the other moves that he's starting to learn how to add into his repertoire to make him a more dangerous player. So, listen, there's still a number of games left for him to improve on that, and I look forward to seeing him do that. "

Bailey is on pace to upend Javon Kearse's rookie sack record at 14.5. He has gotten better against the run each week and remains a wrecking ball as a pass rusher. He is growing into the kind of star many edge rushers turn into.

But what sticks out most is the way the rookie carries himself.

"The first thing that sticks out is just (David's) professionalism on how he goes about his week of preparing for games. He is more violent at the point of attack than he's probably given credit for." Aaron Glenn on David Bailey

No going back

New York was right to take Bailey over Reese. The Jets needed someone they could rely on to rush the passer, and Bailey has lived up to that. There's no guarantee their current scheme would have been a fit for the style of play and athleticism Reese brings.

That said, the Giants are thanking all four teams in front of them for passing on Reese. They would not be in first place in the NFC East without him.

It leaves a clear message: it's ok for both teams to come away with excellent players. They will both be the faces of their respective New York organizations for years to come.

And neither the Jets nor the Giants made a mistake in taking them.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.