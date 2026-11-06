Joseph Ossai Will Be on the Clock to Prove Himself to Jets Upon Returning From Injury

As the Jets' Week 9 clash with the Chiefs nears, veteran pass rusherJoseph Ossai is back at practice after his ankle injury. The 26-year-old has missed five games this season and has not lived up to his $34.5 million price tag in the games he has played.

With the money he is promised, Ossai will already be under scrutiny when he takes the field Sunday.

Ossai is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded five sacks and earned a 64.0 Pro Football Focus grade. This year, Ossai has yet to bring down the QB and has a 49.6 PFF grade. The former Bengal's time is running out to prove he was worth the price New York paid, especially if he can't make an immediate impact.

Joseph Ossai must show up on Jets' stat sheet

Ossai potentially returns to a Jets defense that got rang up for 38 points in Week 8. New York only sacked Kirk Cousins once and gave up 95 rushing yards to a Las Vegas team ranked 31st in the category in 2026. The bar is low for Ossai to show his value coming off a game like that.

Ossai must show up in some way on the stat sheet. He has 10 total tackles this season, with seven against the Bears. The real issue is the lack of pressure that Ossai has put on opposing quarterbacks. In 49 pass-rush snaps this season, Ossai has yet to record a single pressure. For comparison, he had 43 in 14 games with the Bengals last season—an average of 3.1 per outing.

The veteran disruptor has to find himself in the backfield soon.

New York may start to feel buyer's remorse if the fifth-year veteran does not start to impact games. Missing five games and not pressuring the quarterback won't keep Ossai employed; stats will. Whether it's in the running or passing game, Ossai must perform in his first game back to prove he is worth his contract.

What Joseph Ossai must do in Week 9

Joseph Ossai doesn't need to sack Patrick Mahomes multiple times in Week 9 or become the Jets' sack leader to meet expectations. He just needs to be a legitimate option for the Jets' defensive line. If Ossai is to be back for the trip to Kansas City, he has a chance to stake his claim.

The Jets need Joseph Ossai to step up against the run and pass to meet expectations after a first-half disappointment. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs' offensive line has been less than stellar in pass protection this season. Kansas City allows a 37% pressure rate, ranking 19th in the NFL. This is the type of welcome back that Ossai should be clamoring for. If the veteran can get in the backfield and impact the passing game, questions about his contract will begin to dissipate.

Ossai can also help against Kenneth Walker and the run. The end had a 70.7 grade against the run in 2025; this year it's a measly 54.3. Ossai needs to return to form against the NFL's third-leading rusher. As a Bengal, Ossai showed he could impact the run, with 21 stops in 2025. He needs to show that he still has that skill set against Kansas City and for the rest of the season.

The rest of the season

For the rest of 2026, the defensive end has to perform. Whether sacks or pressures, Ossai needs to start affecting the passer. He also needs to be the run-stopper the Jets know he can be. With zero sacks and only two run stops this season, the defensive end has been a far cry from his best.

Ossai will look to return and be the game-changer he and the organization know he can be.

He's yet to live up to his three-year, $34.5 million contract. Three games of subpar football are not what Ossai was paid to do. The clock is ticking for the 26-year-old, and every game he doesn't show up for gets him one step closer to midnight. A trade after June 1, 2027, would save the Jets $10.5 million in cap space while only taking on $1.75 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Ossai must return to form if his career as a Jet is to be anything but a mistake.

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