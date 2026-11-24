At long last, the Jets are finally back in the win column after snapping a five-game losing streak in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Chargers.

In a game that only featured 12 combined drives and turned out to be the shortest game of the NFL season, this was a well-played game from both sides, but particularly from a Jets team that only committed four penalties for 18 yards, converted 9-of-11 third-down attempts, and went 3-of-4 in the red zone.

Even more impressive, the Jets were victorious despite being down two of their wideouts (Omar Cooper Jr., Isaiah Williams). A lot of that had to do with the dominant play up front from the defensive line and rookie David Bailey, who added two more sacks during what is already shaping up to be a historic season.

Aside from the final drive of the game when the Jets ran the clock out, they scored on each of their five possessions before that and were as efficient as we have seen all season. A lot of that success stemmed from head coach Aaron Glenn's decision to move offensive coordinator Frank Reich from the booth to the field.

It gave the Jets a more balanced approach and helped them wear down the Chargers by possessing the ball for more than 32 minutes.

Sure, Glenn is still just 6-22 in Gotham, and his outlook is not going to immediately change after one win against a bottom-dwelling team like the Chargers. At the same time, this is a team that has been too conservative and has struggled to keep pace throughout an entire game. On Sunday, the efficiency was at an all-time high, and the Jets never trailed at one point.

With all that in mind, here is the biggest decision Glenn got right in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Putting Frank Reich on the field was the right call from Aaron Glenn

Coming into this game, the Jets had the league's worst red-zone efficiency and had gone nine straight quarters without scoring a touchdown. After having to settle for a field goal on the opening drive and stretching that drought to 10 quarters, the Jets finally punched it in for six when quarterback Geno Smith found running back Breece Hall for a seven-yard TD (h/t NFL) early in the second quarter.

Geno to Breece Hall for a Jets TD!



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The Jets were particularly strong at sustaining drives and moving the ball effectively, running at least 11 plays on three of their drives and picking up one first down after another.

From Smith (17-of-21, 176 yards, three TDs, zero interceptions) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard's big game after being called up from the practice squad (two catches, 24 yards, two TDs) to the two-headed approach on the ground from Breece Hall (20 carries, 86 yards) and Braelon Allen (16 carries, 75 yards), Reich did a much better job distributing the ball and maintaining some balance offensively.

While a lot of the credit should also go to the offensive line and the impressive job they did setting the tone up front, having Reich on the field and in closer communication with his players had a positive impact on this offense and is something Glenn may stick with going forward.

"I've always said that I'm going to do whatever it takes for us to improve and win games," Glenn said, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria. "I'm not afraid of trying things. I thought it would be a good idea, so who knows? He had a chance to speak with the guys and I thought it was good for us."

A more hands-on approach from Frank Reich proved to be exactly what the Jets' offense needed in Week 11. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the most efficient outing from a Jets offense since 2004, so it would probably be in Glenn's best interest to keep Reich on the field going forward, even if Sunday's breakout came against a 1-9 team. Granted, the defense's inability to lock this game up and the fact that it surrendered a pair of fourth-quarter TDs still speaks to the deficiencies that continue to plague it, not to mention the poor run defense that gave up 158 yards and a TD.

Glenn and defensive coordinator Brian Duker still have some work to do there, but the HC's decision to get Reich up close and personal with his offense, in addition to his adaptability in elevating Shepard from the practice squad and rewarding a veteran in a depleted WR room, should not be overlooked.

What it means moving forward for Aaron Glenn

A lot of fans have made it clear they want the Jets to tank down the stretch to secure the best draft pick possible, but that was far from the case in Sunday's win. Whether you agree with that approach or not, it is clear there was no intention of doing that against the Chargers as the Jets head into a second consecutive road game and face the Dolphins in a rematch from Week 7.

It was the third time Shepard has been called up from the practice squad this season, so the Jets need to decide if they want to keep him around on their 53-man roster moving forward. One game or not, he showed up in the red zone and provided a much-needed spark in an area that has been a constant struggle this season.

Two TDs for Sterling Shepard!



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With another winnable game on deck against a Dolphins team that only won 28-25 earlier this season at MetLife Stadium, it would make sense for Glenn to stick with Reich on the sidelines and try to take some positive momentum into the looming Week 13 bye. Glenn's job is likely no safer than it was coming in, but this team clearly has a lot of fight left in it and must continue finding a competitive balance to ensure it can finish out drives.

This is still just a 3-8 team, but Glenn realized the offense needed a change and put his trust in Reich to make some positive gains on the field. If anything, the Jets now have a solid blueprint to carry into the rest of the season, even if it may not be the most popular approach among the fan base and has little say in Glenn's future in Gotham.

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