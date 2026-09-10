Braelon Allen Could Be a Big Winner After Frank Reich Teases Jets RB Rotation for Week 1

As we inch closer to Sunday's Week 1 opener against former head coach Robert Saleh's Titans in Nashville, the anticipation continues to build as the Jets try to show why Saleh was fired in the first place and that this season could be a step in the right direction in Gotham.

While the Jets should not underestimate their opponent on Sunday, and the pressure is on HC Aaron Glenn to avoid three key mistakes if they are going to come away victorious, this is a much more complete roster than the Jets have had in recent years.

That said, that does not mean they have not had their share of injuries to deal with heading into the opener. Although the Jets received some positive health updates on Breece Hall, Kenyon Sadiq and Isaiah Davis on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Frank Reich mentioned on Thursday that "we like to rotate guys a bit anyway" when asked if the Jets will ease Hall back from his groin injury, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Frank Reich on if they’ll ease Breece Hall back, said if he’s healthy, he’s healthy.



Also mentioned that “we like to rotate guys a bit anyway.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 10, 2026

With Hall and Davis (knee) both banged up heading into the season opener, it clearly sounds like there are no plans to put too much on their plate, even though they have returned to practice. As the only fully healthy RB of the three, Braelon Allen has a chance to be the hot hand that the Jets can ride on Sunday if he capitalizes on his early touches.

Braelon Allen could have some time to shine in opener

Allen may not be ready to take on the full workload at this point as the backup to Hall on the depth chart, but the opportunity is clear as day going into Sunday. He broke onto the scene in 2024 with 334 yards and two TDs, but was limited to just four games last season after dealing with an MCL sprain.

Still, the backup role appeared to be his to lose, at least based on the early buzz he received from camp. He reminded everyone of that with a strong showing in the preseason, particularly in the opener against the Buccaneers, when he rushed for 44 yards on just four carries and scored a 31-yard touchdown.

Furthermore, Allen tallied 11 or more carries three times during his rookie season, which would have put him on pace for 192 carries, 736 yards and six TDs in a 17-game season more-than-capable numbers for someone projected to be the RB2. As Hall recovers from the right groin strain that he suffered in practice one season removed from a career-high 15.2 carries per game, Allen could have a much more important role on offense to balance the workload.

Braelon Allen has proven that he's capable of handling a bigger workload if Breece Hall needs a breather. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have also been some signs that Davis, a fellow 2024 draftee with Allen, could have a questionable outlook for Sunday's game as he deals with a knee injury. He has averaged an impressive 5.6 yards on 73 carries and 8.7 yards on 30 receptions, scoring a total of three TDs and showing why he and Allen have been in a competitive battle for the RB2 position the entire offseason.

He's also combined for 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries in the six games where he saw seven-plus carries, further showcasing what he can do.

With special teams asset Kene Nwangwu listed as RB4, it is obvious that Allen would take on the bulk of the snaps if Hall or Davis are limited in any capacity. The recent injury updates point to Hall playing in some role on Sunday, but he may not be the three-down back and may take on more of a reduced role as he gets back up to full strength.

If anything, this could be an audition for Allen to show that he can be a potential trade target for other RB-needy teams ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. After all, he has two years left on his rookie deal, and the Jets already have a capable back in Davis as a viable RB2 if they choose to eventually move on from Allen.

Therefore, this could be a win-win situation for Allen. He can win big by getting more touches in the Jets' backfield or by potentially being traded to a team with an opportunity to do more. Regardless of the playing time that Hall or Davis receive on Sunday, Allen has a chance to make a statement and completely change his outlook going forward with a strong showing against the Titans.

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