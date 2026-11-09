Aaron Glenn Address Jets' Deadline Uncertainty Following Will McDonald IV's Trade Request

Jets edge rusher Will McDonald made some breaking news Monday morning with a reported trade request following the team's loss to the Chiefs.

The former first-round edge rusher out of Iowa State has just three sacks on the season and has played under 50% of the snaps for the defense. Once a 10-sack defender, McDonald has been relegated to a situational role at best.

And now he wants to go to a place better suited for his talents.

But with a year of team control, the Jets don't appear so willing to get rid of a player they still have high hopes for.

At least not yet.

Jets don't plan on trading Will McDonald IV... yet

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was clear about the team's outlook with McDonald: they weren't going to give him away just because the edge rusher is frustrated.

"I just know we're in the business of keeping good players, so Will's going to be here," Glenn said.

Glenn also added that he and McDonald had a "productive" conversation following Sunday's loss to Kansas City as well.

Glenn's productive conversations with McDonald can go all the way back to when the coach was first hired last season. During training camp, Glenn was asked why the Iowa State product had not broken out in a major way as a first-round pick.

His answer was telling.

"Coaching."

A year and a half in, it seems Glenn and his current staff simply aren't cutting it when it comes to getting the most out of the team's players. With the trade deadline drawing nearer, the team's coaching struggles have highlighted several players who may be on the move.

But like McDonald, the Jets seem comfortable keeping everything as the status quo.

Deadline plans

All the talk will be centered on McDonald after his trade request, but the Jets also have players on expiring deals who could use a change of scenery. Veterans like Harrison Phillips, Jarvis Brownlee, Nahshon Wright and even quarterback Geno Smith have been names that have been floated around.

On Monday, though, Glenn cleared the air on the team's plan going forward.

"Never say never, but right now I know we're going to stand pat. Listen, we're in the business of keeping good players. That's how I see it... But you never know what's going to happen." Aaron Glenn on Jets' trade deadline plan

Of course, it's fair to point out that the Jets are in the same situation they were in last year and ended up trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Will the same thing happen in 2026? New York was able to get top draft capital for their best players last year, but that same talent isn't available this year.

Unless a team is willing to overpay for any of New York's starters, the team may not be willing to part with players for the return of a day three pick. McDonald may end up being the only one worthy of an overpay.

Even then, there's no guarantee the Jets will budge.

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