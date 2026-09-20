Jets Implode, Fall to Packers in OT: Here Are the 3 Things That Mattered After 10-Point Blown Lead

After 11 years, it looked like the Jets would finally experience their first 2-0 start to an NFL season since 2015. Instead, they couldn't get the job done, blowing a 13-point lead before falling 20-17 to the Packers in overtime.

Gang Green couldn't capitalize on the Packers' lack of discipline throughout the Week 2 showdown, further fuelling the idea that head coach Aaron Glenn has a lot of work to do before the Jets can be considered a playoff challenger.

September isn't over yet, and Sunday's loss showed the Jets have a long way to go. While there was a lot to dislike about the Week 2 performance, the Jets still have some positive takeaways to consider, too.

Here are three things that mattered in the Jets' loss to the Packers in Week 2, both good and bad.

3. Jets' WR situation is dire

Much like in the Week 1 win over the Titans, the Jets' wideout situation beyond Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell was practically nonexistent. Wilson found paydirt, hauling in six passes for 57 yards, while Mitchell converted six opportunities on 12 targets for 63 yards, tying star running back Breece Hall for the game-high mark.

Beyond that? Nothing to write home about. Isaiah Williams caught all six of his targets for an uninspiring 34 yards and... that was it. Arian Smith was the only other WR playing for the Jets, and his appearance was limited to one snap, proving that Glenn & Co. don't trust him, even with Omar Cooper Jr. out with an ankle sprain.

At some point, the Jets are going to have to switch things up. Yes, the injured Tim Patrick will eventually rejoin the team, but it's hard to say if he'll make a significant enough impact to turn things around. General manager Darren Mourey might have to scour the trade market for help, or even consider one of the remaining free-agent options. Practice-squad wideouts Jamaal Pritchett, Tyler Johnson, Malik McClain and Sterling Shepard are all options, too.

The status quo can't continue after Week 2, especially with the Jets needing to keep pace with the Lions' high-octane offense coming up next.

2. Andre Cisco proved he can be a starter

With Minkah Fitzpatrick sidelined by a groin injury for up to three weeks, Sunday afternoon's contest was the perfect opportunity for Andre Cisco to prove himself to the Jets. The former 2021 Jaguars third-round pick found himself starting in place of Fitzpatrick, and it's safe to say he didn't disappoint when the Jets needed him to step up.

Andre Cisco was one of the Jets' few bright spots on Sunday afternoon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing all 50 defensive snaps, Cisco finished the Week 2 loss with a whopping 90.1 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, along with a mark of 62.2 in coverage after breaking up a pass. That's not to mention that Cisco also made his presence felt on the ground, tallying three tackles (including a run stop) and a quarterback hit.

Cisco isn't afraid to do everything Glenn asks of him, making the 26-year-old safety important not only for the remainder of Fitzpatrick's absence, but also through the end of the season.

1. Jets need to find a killer instinct

On paper, a three-point OT loss to the Packers would've sounded like a solid moral victory to the Jets before kickoff on Sunday. Instead, the reality is that Gang Green blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead after outplaying the Packers for the majority of the afternoon. But like any good team, Green Bay needed only the smallest opportunity to make New York pay for its nonchalance.

Instead of getting off to a 2-0 start, the Jets head into two tough road games. First, they'll face the Lions, hungry for revenge after losing a shootout to the Bills, followed by a matchup against the Bears, who are 7-3 in their last 10 home games and have averaged 28 points in those wins.

Winning those games in enemy territory won't be easy, which is why it's so frustrating to see the Jets at 1-1 rather than 2-0. A 1-3 record after the upcoming road stretch would put Glenn & Co. behind the eight ball, no doubt, adding to the likelihood of an extended playoff absence.

Good teams know how to close out games when they have double-digit leads, especially at home. Let's hope that Glenn and the Jets learned that the hard way on Sunday. Otherwise, it's going to be harder to remain optimistic about the team's season-long outlook.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.