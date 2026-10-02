Friday Jets Notebook: Injury Updates, Sherwood's Struggles, College Reunion & More in Week 4

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — October is here, and the Jets will face the Bears for a Week 4 showdown in the Windy City on Sunday.

Before that, though, Gang Green still had another day of practice to get through at the team's facility on Friday, with plenty of important notes to break down.

Let's go through some of the biggest ones for Jets fans to keep an eye on moving into the weekend.

Week 4 injury update

New York has been banged up in recent weeks, and they are even more so now. Running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, and offensive lineman Dylan Parham have all been ruled out by head coach Aaron Glenn.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kene Nwangwu, Kingsley Enagbare and a full cohort of other banged-up Jets, including rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, were listed as "limited" in Friday's practice. Many of these guys will have their game status determined over the next couple of days.

It will be something to watch throughout the weekend, especially with the Jets projected as underdogs across the board.

Aaron Glenn's college reunion

Much has been made of Sunday's matchup between Glenn and Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Both were play-callers together during the Lions' run to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson will finally come face-to-face when the Jets visit the Bears this weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But that isn't the only reunion Glenn is going through.

Back when Glenn was a star cornerback at Texas A&M in the 1990s, he played with a safety named Dennis Allen. The same Allen who was the Saints' defensive coordinator when Glenn was a position coach during the late 2010s. Now, Allen is running the defense in Chicago and going up against a coach he is very familiar with.

"I've actually taken a lot of (Dennis's) concepts with Detroit and (New York). I have a lot of respect for him. He's a damn good coach. Aaron Glenn on Dennis Allen

Johnson and Glenn will be the main topic of Week 4 as former colleagues, but it's Glenn's relationship with Allen that is being overlooked.

A budding relationship

Through the first two weeks of the season, it felt like both Geno Smith and Garrett Wilson struggled to get on the same page. In Week 3, though, the two dominated in their own ways.

Wilson finished with 10 receptions for 107 yards, along with an acrobatic touchdown reception. Smith finished with just six incomplete passes, over 300 yards, and three touchdowns. Along the way, it seemed like the duo was finally on the same page.

And that's something Glenn was quick to point out on Friday.

"They think the same way," Glenn said of both Wilson and Smith. "A lot of it has to do with Frank's (Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich) philosophy, and they just have taken to that. They took it to another level (on Sunday)."

So far this season, Wilson is fifth in the league in receptions and 11th in yards. As those numbers continue to grow without Adonai Mitchell, the offense should keep their explosiveness going forward.

Jamien Sherwood concerns

New York's defense has played well so far this season. One player who unequivocally has not, though, is linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

The Jets need to see a lot more from Jamien Sherwood after a disappointing start to the 2026 NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus ranks him as the sixth-worst linebacker in the sport with a grade of 39.4. In the Jets' loss to the Lions, Sherwood was statistically credited with giving up nine catches on 10 targets for 127 yards.

But according to his head coach, those numbers are misleading.

"I have all the confidence in the world in Sherwood," Glenn said. "I don't think everything you (fans and media) saw was all on him. I think it's more of a collective team concept when it comes to defense. He's done a good job for us."

Glenn later quipped that anyone would have had issues covering Lions All-Pro running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Jets' head coach also made it clear he fully expected Sherwood to respond well after a lackluster game in Week 3.

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