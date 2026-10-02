3 Matchups That Will Decide Jets’ Week 4 Game Against Bears

The Jets' 31-24 loss to the Lions was devastating for several reasons. For one, quarterback Geno Smith was incredible, completing 31 of his 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He put the team on his back and kept the game in reach.

Another reason is that, at the time, the Week 4 matchup against the Bears was viewed as a winnable game, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring injury.

But after the Bears dominated the Eagles with backup Case Keenum Monday night, it’s evident Sunday’s matchup won’t be smooth sailing for the Jets.

Keenum dissected the Eagles’ defense, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago’s defense held Philadelphia to just 248 total yards.

For New York, these three matchups will be critical if it wants to leave Chicago with a victory

1. Jets’ Secondary vs. Case Keenum

The Bears haven’t officially named their starting quarterback for Sunday, but after Case Keenum’s performance Monday night, it’s hard to imagine they move away from him.

As we all know, Chicago’s head coach Ben Johnson is an offensive mastermind. He knows how to keep an offense moving, even with a backup quarterback.

That was on full display against Philadelphia, as Johnson prioritized getting the ball to Chicago’s playmakers quickly to beat the Eagles’ blitz. It worked, as Philadelphia managed just six pressures and one quarterback hit.

Whether it’s Keenum or Tyson Bagent, Johnson will want to ease the pressure on the quarterback and protect the football. To do that, the Jets’ secondary must clog the short passing lanes and play press coverage.

Azareye'h Thomas will play a big role in any secondary success the Jets see this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for New York, Brandon Stephens and Azareye’h Thomas are built for these matchups. Both are physical, lengthy corners who can disrupt the timing at the line of scrimmage.

They’ll also need their safeties, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, if he’s good to go this week, to play closer to the line. However, jamming and messing up their timing won’t work all the time. They must tackle the Bears’ playmakers quickly to hold them to short gains.

While Stephens has proven to be a reliable tackler, Thomas has struggled this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the second-year veteran has missed three tackles in his last two games.

Pressuring the Bears’ receivers and fundamentally sound tackling will be critical to a Jets’ victory.

2. Geno Smith vs. Bears’ secondary

So far, Smith has exceeded fans’ expectations. He’s been efficient, engineered scoring drives, and protected the ball. As a result, New York has been competitive through three games.

To leave Soldier Field with a win, they’ll need Smith to keep doing the same, but with an even greater emphasis on keeping the ball out of harm’s way. It’ll be a challenge against Chicago’s secondary, which led the league in interceptions last year with 23. Despite a massive overhaul and dealing with multiple injuries, they still create turnovers at a high level. Led by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, the Bears’ defense has recorded six takeaways through three weeks, three of which are interceptions.

They’ve also done well containing the pass. Chicago is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns allowed (3), ranks 12th in air yards allowed (348) and 13th in passing yards allowed (207) per game.

Last week against Detroit, the emphasis was on attacking downfield. This week, the Jets need to attack the intermediate areas and take what the Bears give them.

Geno Smith needs to pick up from exactly where he left off. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago’s secondary has done a good job limiting explosive plays and forcing teams to beat them with their playmakers. Unfortunately for New York, they could be missing some of their best options for this game, as Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, and Mason Taylor all missed Wednesday’s practice.

While Mitchell and Taylor could end up playing, Hall isn’t expected to suit up after suffering a quadriceps injury in last week’s game. Hall would’ve played an important role, considering his elite receiving back ability, ranking third on the team in receptions with 10.

That means Smith will be relying heavily on Kenyon Sadiq and Garrett Wilson through the air. Sadiq and Wilson were impressive against the Lions, combining for 17 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

They’ll need to carry that production into Chicago, especially if Mitchell and Taylor are unable to play. Other receivers such as Isaiah Williams and Sterling Shepard, if called up from the practice squad, will also need to step up.

Ultimately, Smith will need to play smart and not force throws to move the ball against this stingy defense, while his playmakers must create yards after the catch.

3. Jets’ D-line vs. Bears’ rushing attack

Johnson has a balanced approach to running and passing the ball, proving to be effective at designing and installing both. However, his bread and butter is the run game.

That’s been evident through the first few weeks of the season, with the Bears leading the league in rushing attempts (105) and yards (553), along with tying second in rushing touchdowns with seven.

With Williams sidelined, Johnson will want to continue pounding the football to ease the pressure off whoever starts. New York’s defensive line will have to win the line of scrimmage and force Chicago’s quarterback to move the ball through the air.

Is the Jets' defensive line ready to handle the pressure in Week 4? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first two games, the Jets were among the best teams against the run, allowing an average of 65.5 rushing yards per game. In last week’s loss to Detroit, however, they gave up 131 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

New York also struggled to contain Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, as he had 70 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. While they won’t be up against a player of Gibbs caliber, the Bears’ backfield of Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift could cause problems if the Jets don’t do better this week.

Monangai is a physical runner who thrives on contact, while Swift is an elusive and shifty back who’s productive as a runner and receiver.

Controlling the gaps and stuffing the running lanes must be a priority for the defensive line. They can’t afford to let the Bears’ runners get to the second level, as it would allow Johnson to open up his playbook and keep New York on their heels.

Limiting the ground game and forcing the Bears' quarterback to make plays through the air is essential to a Jets win.

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