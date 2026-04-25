Hindsight Will Harshly Test Jets' D'Angelo Ponds Draft Pick

The Jets entered Day 2 of the draft as a clear landing spot for one of the top cornerbacks remaining, and that's exactly what happened. After trading down from No. 44, New York was back on the clock at No. 50, and the team stood pat to select Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds.

The Hoosiers standout brings with him plenty of experience, strong playmaking instincts in the secondary, and a number of traits that give a chance to succeed in the NFL. However, he also brings with him a less-than-ideal stature at 5-foot-8 (and a half) and 182 pounds that's going to present major challenges at the next level.

The fact Ponds wasn't the only intriguing corner option available, either, makes this a selection that will be ripe for future discussion with the benefit of hindsight.

D'Angelo Ponds has size concerns to overcome to make Jets pick pay off

There is no denying that Ponds has nearly everything teams look for in a cornerback prospect.

Between stints at James Madison and Indiana, Ponds was a force in the secondary, racking up 33 passes defended and seven interceptions across 41 games played. He was regularly asked to take top assignments on the outside, matching up with future NFL talent like Jeremiah Smith (potential top-10 pick in 2027) and Denzel Boston (selected No. 39 overall by the Browns) while competing in the loaded Big Ten for two seasons.

He's got impeccable speed, posting a 4.31 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day. He's also a reliable tackler, notching 169 total and 10.5 for loss during his college run, which isn't something that comes from everyone who lines up at CB -- especially those who have a knack for making big plays against the passing game.

All of that said, Ponds' size is a legitimate hang-up that is going to be a factor in the pros if he stays on the outside. This is a position that relies on height and length to have a chance at disrupting wide receivers, who work from a place of advantage as modern football caters itself more toward the offense.

Jeremiah Smith vs D'Angelo Ponds pic.twitter.com/EUEnLR6Hp4 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) December 7, 2025

Looking at the top corners in the league, they all possess strong size that allows them to even the playing field. Just look at the members of the 2025 All-Pro teams: Derek Stingley Jr. (6-foot-1), Quinyon Mitchell (six feet), Patrick Surtain II (6-foot-2) and Devon Withersoon (six feet). That's not even to mention Christian Gonzalez (6-foot-1) or Jaycee Horn (6-foot-1).

Height certainly doesn't guarantee playing at a high level, but it demonstrably is connected to the best of the best at the position. That has to be taken into account, especially when Ponds is being drafted as someone in starter territory of the draft.

Ponds could look no further than former Jet DJ Reed, who's been a primary starter for eight years now and made his presence felt in the NFL (58 PDs, eight INTs) despite checking in at 5-foot-9. Yet Reed is at the top end of outcomes for CB that small, so there's no guarantee Ponds ends up in a similar or even better boat.

Jets chose D'Angelo Ponds over other CB options that could make them rue decision

Not only will Ponds' own play decide how fondly this pick is looked back upon in the future, but the performance of the other CBs who were in this range.

This class was stacked with corners, which left a number of attractive options on the board when New York initially came up at No. 44. Instead, the Jets traded back to 50, which was a sound process considering they picked up an extra fourth-rounder (128) to slide down just six spots.

However, that extra wait saw a CB come off the board that NY had previously had the chance to add, as the Falcons drafted the coveted Avieon Terrell out of Clemson. An athletic, sticky defender who's an irritant to opposing passing attacks (25 PDs, three INTs) and legit weapon against ball carriers (9.0 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles), he also boasts an NFL brother (Atlanta's own AJ Terrell) and better size (5-foot-10 and three-quarters) than Ponds.

D'Angelo Ponds on being doubted b/c of his size: "I have been doubted my whole life. Everything I got, I earned it." https://t.co/1cyJTfqIzM — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 25, 2026

That's not even to mention No. 52 pick Brandon Cisse (5-foot-11 and three-quarters), No. 62 selection Davison Igbinosun (6-foot-2) or No. 72 choice Tacario Davis (just under 6-foot-4). Meanwhile, the Jets also passed on the high-risk, high-reward Jerod McCoy, as well as Keionte Scott and Malik Muhammad.

It's simply impossible to ignore what Ponds' peers do, especially when the Jets sided with him over a host of others who also would've been valid choices. New York clearly did its homework on the CB crop considering it was one of its first positions addressed in the draft, but for better or worse the front office is going to know without a doubt if the right call was made as these young players' careers take shape.

Ponds is just like any other draftee with an entire uncertain future ahead of him. But the size concerns, coupled with no shortage of possible CBs who could've be taken at No. 50 as well, set the stage for a pick that's going to be put to the ultimate test.