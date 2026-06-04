How the 'Big Ole Dude' Has Been the Talk of Jets OTAs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- There are a lot of ways to describe Jets nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The best, though, came from his former college teammate, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, on Tuesday.

"He's a big ole dude," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is right. At 6'4" and over 360 pounds, Sweat is a behemoth lining up at nose tackle. Last year, the former Titan was ranked among the better run defenders in the league, posting a 79.3 grade according to Pro Football Focus.

It was the fourth-highest among interior linemen in the league.

But when the Titans hired former Jets coach Robert Saleh, the expected move to a 4-3 made Sweat expendable. New York opted to acquire the former second-round pick in a trade at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

The #Jets have finalized a trade sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the #Titans for DT T’Vondre Sweat, sources confirm.



Johnson was a vital player for Robert Saleh in New York and is now back with him in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/hzekY8xxWn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2026

At the start of organized team activities (OTAs), Sweat has been a positive force on the Jets' defense. While Gang Green has pushed the idea of a "multiple" style unit in which the alignment of the defensive line will change from week to week, the acquisition of Sweat gives the team one of the best run-stoppers in the game.

And for a unit that finished fourth-worst in the league last season, Sweat's arrival couldn't come at a better time.

Sweat stands out with Jets

If there is one person who believes Sweat can succeed in New York, it's his former teammate Jeffrey Simmons. Appearing on the CBS Sports podcast "Offseason Playbook," this offseason, the Titans star wasn't exactly thrilled at the fact that Tennessee opted to ship the nose tackle to Florham Park.



“It was a surprise to me,” Simmons said. “Just trying to get a feel for why. I feel like Sweat still has some potential that sometimes he doesn’t understand. For me, that’s the reason why I’m like, Sweat, you’re coming down to Dallas with me this offseason. I wanted to pull that out of him (Sweat) to be able to be like, I have so much potential. I can be the best nose tackle in football. And he has the potential to do that. I hate it, but it’s a business.”

To this point, the Jets understand why Sweat was such a commodity for some in the Tennessee locker room. His size and physicality have helped the defense in OTA workouts over the last month. While New York isn't going to be a standard 3-4 unit, Sweat's ability to stop the run is expected to change life for a Jets defense in need of a player like him.

T'Vondre Sweat will be key to helping the Jets stop the run next season. Can he be as effective as he was with the Titans, though? | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And leaders such as defensive tackle Harrison Phillips are noticing how the third-year tackle has taken to the team at this point.

"Genetically, he's incredible," Phillips told Jets on SI Tuesday. "I really appreciate his willingness to try and take coaching from me. He's receptive to hearing (advice), and you don't get that from every player with his talent."

Sweat has done everything the Jets have needed of him over the first few months of his tenure in Florham Park. He's stopped the run at a strong clip and is learning behind quality veterans. If he can learn an inkling of pass-rushing skills, his prowess as one of the better nose tackles in the game won't be the only thing he's known for.

And the Jets defensive front could be a lot better than people expect.