Jets Ending One Pitiful Trend Is Absolutely Crucial vs. Patriots in Week 6

It's Patriots Week, a time when Jets fans gear up for a matchup against Gang Green's biggest rival.

But since 2000, the Jets-Pats rivalry has been as one-sided as it comes. Sure, the Jets have gotten their fair share of licks—a stunning upset in the 2010 divisional round of the playoffs being the top moment—but by and large, this rivalry has gone the Patriots' way for decades.

At 2-3 in Week 6, the Jets have a chance to write a new chapter in this storied rivalry. But as coaches and players have said, they aren't making the game any more meaningful than it already is.

"Every game is important to us; it doesn't matter who you play," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "We have a 1-0 mindset every time we go out there. I know it's the Patriots, I know it's a division game, but we want to win this game just like we wanted to win the Cleveland game, and we're going to go out there and prepare to win it."

The Jets may have a central-focused mindset heading into Sunday's contest, but it doesn't take away from one grueling stat they haven't been able to overcome in recent years.

And if the team is going to take the next step in their rebuild, it's a stat that must change on Sunday.

Jets must end AFC East futility in Week 6

The numbers tell the story. New York is a gruesome 25-65 against AFC East opponents since 2011, including 4-26 against New England during that stretch.

It hasn't gotten much better since Tom Brady left New England either. The Jets are just 2-10 against their rivals since one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time moved on. It highlights the organization's deeper struggles across the division and against their arch nemisis.

Even if Glenn and the Jets aren't focused about what happened last year or over the last 16 years.

We really don't focus on what happened in the past when it comes to us, we just focus

on what's happening right now. Division games are definitely crucial. Sometimes people say they count as two games, but the only thing that we're focused on is this is the one game that we have to play, this is the one game we want to win. Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

The Jets haven't finished over .500 in their division since 2010, the last time they made the playoffs. Many fans are expecting similar struggles when the team travels to Foxborough on Sunday, but there is reason for optimism.

Despite the Patriots coming off a Super Bowl appearance last season and rattling off back-to-back wins against the Bills and Raiders, they are still a team that can be beat. Their defense is a top-five unit, but is league average against the run, and their offense, while potent, can absolutely turn the ball over when you least expect. Drake Maye is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown so far this season (seven).

The Jets still have a long way to go before they can confidently compete for a Super Bowl. The first step to reaching that goal, though, is to win games in the division.

And Glenn's current mindset has Jets players believing their divisional drought may soon come to an end.

Jets need a game-by-game approach

Amid the celebration of a Week 5 win over the Browns, one key point rang true throughout Glenn's postgame response to players: Going 1-0 each week, and each day, is how a team like the Jets improves.

And some of the team's biggest stars, including Garrett Wilson, have bought in to that mindset.

Go 1-0 this week. Go 1-0 each rep, and that was the mindset that we all talked about before we took the field. Winning your one-on-one and playing your part in the play and not worrying about the score. That was his message, and all of a sudden, we came in here, and we won. It was spot on." Garret Wilson, Jets WR

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, New England is currently favored by 7.5 points in Sunday's contest. Most people in their right minds would expect the Jets to be unable to compete with the AFC Champions on the road. But what if New York can? What if, instead of a beatdown in Massachusetts, the Jets actually play well enough to win?

Well, that should show that the team is truly heading in the right direction. It would show that the organization, despite falling to 2-4, is capable of playing up to their level of competition.

They may not win on Sunday, but if the Jets put up a quality performance, it could set the franchise up for future success down the road. Heck, a win might catapult the group forward beyond anything fans could have expected this season.

That's what is at stake on Sunday. New York has a chance to show its AFC East problems are over. Correcting a 25-65 mark since 2011 isn't easy, and it doesn't happen in just one game. But Glenn's message of being "1-0 each week" is something the roster and fanbase should get behind.

It might just get the Jets to where they want to go.

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