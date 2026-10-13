Jets Rookie and Sophomore Week 6 Power Rankings: Kenyon Sadiq Falls to Lowest Ranking of the Season

After dropping the last three games, head coach Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets were in a must-win situation against the Cleveland Browns. Despite sloppy conditions, the team came away victorious, narrowly defeating the Browns 17-13.

There were plenty of positives from the game: Braelon Allen and Garrett Wilson carried the offense with their playmaking, while the Jets’ defense wreaked havoc for Deshaun Watson, sacking him eight times.

Several of the Jets' rookies and sophomores stood out in the win, playing critical roles.

With that said, let’s take a look at where every Jets rookie and second-year player ranks heading into Week 6.

Note: Anez Cooper and V.J. Payne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve, but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season.

12. Arian Smith, WR [Last week: No. 12]

A torn ACL in Week 2 ended Arian Smith’s sophomore season prematurely. Still, the former 2025 fourth-round selection didn’t impress on offense or special teams in limited action.

Coming off an underwhelming rookie season, Smith needed to play well to solidify his standing in New York for 2027. But with other receivers getting an opportunity while he’s recovering, it’ll be difficult for the former Georgia Bulldog to earn a role once he returns.

Smith must progress as a receiver if he wants to remain with Gang Green.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB [Last week: No. 11]

Geno Smith hasn’t been bad, nor has he been great either.

Through five games, Smith has completed 72.7% of his passes for 1,084 yards and six touchdowns. The 14-year veteran has been a solid game manager and has kept the ball out of harm's way.

Against the Browns, Smith kept the offense afloat, completing 56.7% of his passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t flashy, but he did enough to get them a win.

As long as Smith keeps New York in games and continues to protect the ball, we won’t be seeing the team turn to Cade Klubnik anytime soon.

While the rookie will remain on the sidelines, he can use this time to learn and develop behind the veteran.

10. Kiko Mauigoa, LB [Last week: No. 10]

For the third straight week, Kiko Mauigoa was inactive with a quadriceps injury. Even if he were active, the former Miami Hurricane wouldn’t have played on defense, as New York has solely depended on Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood at linebacker.

The second-year player has yet to play a single defensive snap this season, and at this point the only way he does is if either Davis or Sherwood gets hurt. But even that’s not guaranteed, as the Jets could turn to Jaden Keller or Trevin Wallace.

For now, Mauigoa will remain exclusively on special teams.

9. Omar Cooper Jr., WR [Last week: No. 8]

With Week 5 in the books, Omar Cooper Jr. is officially eligible to come off injured reserve this week. He could return to play in the team’s game against the Patriots, but it all depends on where he is in his recovery.

New York could desperately use the former Indiana Hoosier. Since Adonai Mitchell and he were sidelined, the Jets haven’t gotten much production outside of Garrett Wilson.

The team urgently needs consistent play from one of its pass catchers to ease the pressure off Wilson. Cooper gave us a small glimpse of his playmaking ability in Week 1, turning a short pass into a 30-yard gain to set up a touchdown a few plays later.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, New York’s first round choice returns to the field sooner rather than later.

8. Malachi Moore, DB [Last week: No. 9]

With the Jets adding Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick to the safeties room, along with re-signing Andre Cisco, it was going to be hard for Malachi Moore to see reps on defense.

So far, the second-year safety out of Alabama has played just nine defensive snaps. Despite this, Moore has put his head down and has earned his keep on special teams.

Yet again, Moore recorded another special teams tackle, putting his total at five for the season. He’s been one of Gang Green’s best players on the unit, earning a 71 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Given how the safeties group has played, Moore will remain out of the rotation. But if someone gets hurt, Moore is deserving of a few snaps.

7. D’Angelo Ponds, CB [Last week: 7]

Last week at this time, it seemed like D’Angelo Ponds would make his first career start against the Browns after Jarvis Brownlee Jr. entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

However, Brownlee quickly progressed through it and was a full participant in the team’s practice, effectively ending Ponds’ chances of playing any defensive snaps.

The former Indiana Hoosier ended up with just two, primarily playing on the special teams. With the current cornerback group impressing with its performance in coverage, Ponds will remain New York’s top backup.

6. Mason Taylor, TE [Last week: No. 6]

After missing the last three games with a thumb injury, Mason Taylor returned against Cleveland, posting season highs in receptions (3) and yards (24).

While his numbers weren’t flashy, he finished second on the team in yards and targets with three. With Cooper and Mitchell still sidelined, and Sadiq leaving the game with a concussion, Taylor must raise his game.

After leading New York in receptions last year, he’s had a rough start to Year 2 and needs to become more of a productive player if the team wants to remain competitive.

5. Kenyon Sadiq, TE [Last week: No. 4]

Two weeks ago, the Jets finally unleashed Kenyon Sadiq. The former Oregon Duck balled out, recording seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Since then, however, Sadiq has largely flown under the radar. In the last two games, he’s posted just two catches (seven targets) for three yards and a fumble. With Taylor back in the lineup against the Browns, Sadiq took a step back, playing in just 13 snaps compared to Taylor’s 41.

A concussion limited his usage, but New York clearly prefers Taylor over him. In the first two games, Taylor played 78 snaps, while Sadiq appeared in 55.

Still, it’s early to say whether he’ll play next week against the Patriots, but hopefully Sadiq returns to full health soon.

4. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT [Last week: No. 5]

Darrell Jackson Jr. had remained relatively quiet through the first four games. In 85 defensive snaps, Jackson recorded seven tackles and zero pressures.

With David Onyemata on injured reserve, the Jets hoped that the former Florida State Seminole would step up in his absence. Against Cleveland, Jackson finally emerged.

The 2026 fourth-round selection made his presence felt against the Browns, recording four tackles, a sack, two pressures, and two pass deflections in 29 defensive snaps.

This was Jackson’s best all-around game by far. If he can replicate similar success against New England, it’ll be hard to take away his reps once Onyemata returns.

3. Azareye’h Thomas, CB [Last week: No. 3]

One of the key matchups heading into this game was Azareye’h Thomas versus Denzel Boston.

Boston quickly emerged as quarterback Deshaun Watson’s favorite target downfield, hauling in 13 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Limiting him and his big-play ability was critical if New York was to win.

Thomas did his part, as Boston didn’t record a catch when lined up against him. For the day, Thomas allowed just two receptions (five targets) for 28 yards, earning a 76.4 coverage grade, per PFF.

New York Jets edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (52) celebrates with New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only has Thomas excelled in coverage, but he’s also played well against the run, earning a 68.7 run-defense grade, ranking 41st among 102 cornerbacks.

With his play so far, the former Florida State Seminole continues to prove he’s among the Jets’ best foundational pieces.

2. David Bailey, EDGE [Last week: No. 2]

David Bailey has had an up-and-down start to his rookie season.

He was generating pressure in the first two games, recording eight pressures and two sacks. In the last two games, however, Bailey logged just three pressures.

Against the Browns, the former Texas Tech star pass rusher finally had his breakout game.

Bailey dominated Cleveland’s offensive line, registering eight pressures and three sacks, earning an 85.4 coverage grade, per PFF.

He was the best player on the field for the Jets. With New York going up against its division rival next week, Gang Green will need the No. 2 overall pick to be just as impactful to win.

1. Armand Membou, OT [Last week: No. 1]

Offensive linemen don’t get the same love as skill players, but they also play a critical role in team success.

This season, Armand Membou continues to prove he’s one of the Jets’ most promising players with his elite pass protection. Although it wasn’t his best day, the former No. 7 overall pick played well, allowing just three pressures and one sack, and earning a 73.6 pass-blocking grade against a Browns defense that was tied for fifth in sacks entering the game.

Again, this wasn’t Membou’s best game, but he’s consistently played at a high level this season. As a result, he stays at No. 1 in the power rankings.

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