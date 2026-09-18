How to Watch Jets When Packers Visit in Week 2 (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

A season-opening win left Jets fans plenty to celebrate, but that was only the first of 17 games for head coach Aaron Glenn & Co. There's still a long way to go for Gang Green if a playoff berth is the ultimate goal this season, and that journey will continue in Week 2 with a home-opening clash with Matt LaFleur's Packers.

While the Jets had plenty to celebrate last week, that wasn't the case for the Packers. Green Bay dropped an important divisional clash with Minnesota, falling 39-22, leaving more questions than answers. Needless to say, the Jordan Love-led Packers will be out for revenge and a strong start this weekend, making it crucial that Glenn has the Jets ready for everything and anything.

Sunday afternoon should be a good test for the Jets, making it the type of game fans will want to watch. Everything you need to know about tuning in to the Week 2 showdown with the Packers—from how and where to watch it to a key player to monitor—can be found below.

How to watch Jets vs. Packers Week 2 (9/20)

Location: MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: FOX, Q104.3 FM, NFL+

FOX, Q104.3 FM, NFL+ Play-by-play: Kenny Albert

Kenny Albert Analysts: Jonathan Vilma

Jonathan Vilma Sideline reporter: Jennifer Hale

Jets player to watch in Week 2: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., DB

After how disastrous things were on defense last season, Jets fans were eager to see how improved the secondary situation would be in 2026. It's only one game, sure, but that was all Jarvis Brownlee Jr. needed to show New York that he's more than capable of being a key player throughout the campaign.

The former Louisville Cardinal made noise early and often in the season opener, notching three solo tackles and a pair of run stops while playing 35 of his 38 defensive snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. He also limited Titans quarterback Cam Ward to a measly eight yards and a 56.3 passer rating on 2-of-4 passing, earning an 82.0 coverage grade—best on the Jets last week, as well as seventh-best among 89 qualified cornerbacks.

Javis Brownlee Jr. played a key role in the Jets' defensive dominance against the Titans in Week 1. Can he replicate that success against the Packers? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell if Brownlee's Week 1 effort was a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come. The 25-year-old defender's latest effort was impressive, but it's important to remember he had only two games with a PFF coverage grade of 70.0 or better last season, and his last three outings to end the year averaged a mark of 39.1. He's looked like an improved player since training camp began, but it's still too early to proceed without caution.

Assuming that he stays in the slot, Brownlee will likely see a lot of Packers wideout Jayden Reed this week. Michigan State product was targeted seven times last week; however, Reed only hauled in three of those opportunities for 20 receiving yards. Playing a key role in replicating that outcome and helping the Jets win would solidify the fact that Brownlee is here to be a strength in the secondary.

That makes him the one player that New York fans should keep tabs on above anyone else this weekend.

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