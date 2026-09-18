Jets' Offense Won't Have Any Excuses in Week 2 After Packers' Latest Injury Updates

Coming off a season-opening 23-10 win over the Titans, the Jets head into Sunday's Week 2 home opener against the Packers with renewed confidence and another opportunity to capitalize.

Despite the impressive performance the Jets put together in the Music City, the upcoming matchup against the Packers is one they cannot ignore. Sure, Green Bay blew a 22-10 lead and allowed the Vikings to go on a 29-0 run in a 39-22 loss last Sunday, but this is still a dangerous opponent for the Jets to prepare for.

That said, the Jets' offense was firing on all cylinders in their opener, from quarterback Geno Smith's accuracy to the offensive line's statement up front. They have no excuses not to be competitive again this weekend.

On Thursday, ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky confirmed that linebacker Lukas Van Ness and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are still in concussion protocol. Van Ness practiced in pads while Hargrave didn't, but both still need to clear the five-step process. Meanwhile, DT Warren Brinson (calf) still hasn't attended a regular-season practice.

Lukas Van Ness is practicing in pads but Javon Hargrave is not. Both are in the concussion protocol.



Warren Brinson (calf) still has yet to practice in the regular season.



(Also, note the gas prices at the Oneida Street BP) pic.twitter.com/1JeTv8e1bt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 17, 2026

That does not even include defensive end Devonte Wyatt, who is limited with an ankle injury and may not be 100% for the game if he does play.

Regardless of Wyatt's status, those are three starters up front battling injuries on a Packers team still without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who continues to recover from a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his left knee from last season.

Rash of injuries for Packers could benefit Jets' offense

Even if the Packers have to explore some depth options amid the injury concerns, there is some doubt regarding Brinson's status. After all, he is listed as Wyatt's backup and is coming off a rookie season with 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one stuff.

When you consider that Van Ness, Parsons, Wyatt and Brinson combined for 18.5 sacks last season with the Packers, and Hargrave added 3.5 with the Vikings. That is a lot of production lost, or limited, in Wyatt's case. It may have been against a Titans team that could do nothing with the football, but the Jets' Week 1 domination showed this team has potential and every reason to believe it can bring the same level of energy into its home opener.

Even against a Titans defensive front that featured All-Pro Jeffery Simmons, the Jets OL completely had their way in the trenches and kept the pocket clean for Smith to operate efficiently and not commit any turnovers, which is an area he has struggled in during his career.

If that wasn't enough, it was clear from the get-go that head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich had a game plan. They centered the offense around a ground-and-pound approach so Glenn could leave his mark on the defense in his first game calling plays for that unit.

With the OL carving out lanes up front, the run game totaled 152 yards and two touchdowns, further highlighting what this offense was able to do in Week 1.

Breece Hall and the rest of the Jets' offense benefited from head coach Aaron Glenn's Week 1 approach. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, that came at the expense of a woeful Titans team, so it doesn't directly translate to the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay may be banged up defensively and still without No. 1 running back Josh Jacobs as he deals with off-field issues, but this will be a much more formidable opponent for the Jets and a team that comes to East Rutherford with a fire under it after blowing the game against the Vikings.

There is not much left to say about New York's dominant showing up front in the season opener and the tone it's already set for the remainder of the season.

The Packers will present a much stiffer challenge in Week 2, but the Jets have no reason not to have that same confidence on Sunday, given what they accomplished last week and what could happen against a banged-up unit in front of a raucous MetLife Stadium crowd.

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