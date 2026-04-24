I Uncovered Three Undervalued Players The Jets Could Draft to Build Around David Bailey

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the New York Jets ultimately picked David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday night.

Given the Jets’ defensive issues last season, it was only right for them to take Bailey, which will help New York’s front seven. A duo of David Bailey and Will McDonald IV, along with free agent signings Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, is just what the Jets need in a division that features Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and Malik Willis.

While Jets fans are ecstatic about this pick, the draft isn’t over yet. General manager Darren Mougey needs to hit more home runs over the next six rounds and build around their new star on the defensive line.

We’ll take a quick look at three undervalued draft prospects the Jets should be looking to bring in to help Bailey usher in a new era of football in the Big Apple.

1. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

After taking Bailey in the first round, the Jets should not be afraid to go back to the Texas Tech well and draft Romello Height.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pound Height transferred to Lubbock, TX, last year after spending the 2024 season at Georgia Tech. The young defensive lineman put on a show, posting 62 pressures with the Red Raiders, per Pro Football Focus.

Height is projected to be taken in the third round, but there’s a possibility he could be around at the top of the fourth round for the Jets. This past season, he racked up 11.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup en route to being named first-team All-Big 12 Conference.

Just like Bailey, he has a very good first step and quickness. He can be better as a run stopper, but his athleticism should intrigue the Jets, who had 26 sacks last season.

2. Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

The 6-foot-2, 291-pound defensive lineman is the perfect project for Aaron Glenn, as he has the upside and athleticism that should pair well next to Bailey. Proctor is projected to be selected in the fifth round.

Proctor is undersized for a defensive tackle, which could give him trouble in the NFL as he will face bigger offensive linemen. However, he has an explosive first step and was a game-wrecker in the middle of Southeastern Louisiana's defensive line.

We’ve seen what Glenn did in Detroit with a variety of DTs; there’s no reason to think that he can’t turn Proctor into an impact player. Last season, the Southland Conference Player of the Year posted 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and two pass breakups. If you ask Jets fans, they would rather see a developmental player like Proctor over Mazi Smith, who was a non-factor last season.

3. Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

Kuwatch isn’t projected to be selected until the later rounds on Day 3, but he would be a good find for the Jets to play behind Bailey.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound linebacker improved his draft stock and put himself on teams’ radar with his performances at the 2026 Hula Bowl and the 2026 East-West Shrine Game. The Jets could use more linebacker depth behind Francisco Mauigoa, Jamien Sherwood, and Demario Davis.

The former Miami (OH) standout defender was a playmaker in pass coverage in the MAC this past season. He can cover running backs and tight ends, which will be needed in the AFC East. Kuwatch was reportedly one of the four linebackers New York brought in for a 30 visit, which is notable. He likely wouldn’t start right away, but he’s someone who could contribute on special teams as a rookie and work his way up.