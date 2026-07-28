Jamaal Pritchett’s Jets Training Camp Could Change After Tim Patrick Injury News

As the Jets' veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, fans will notice that some players won't be in attendance. That includes wide receiver Tim Patrick, who was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed ailment on Saturday, according to SNY’s Colin Martin.

Patrick, 32, signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets in May and was brought in to compete for one of the reserve spots. Although Patrick isn’t expected to be sidelined for long, his absence provides additional opportunity for the back-end receivers battling for a roster spot.

The Jets are hopeful that Tim Patrick will be able to contribute when he eventually returns from the PUP list. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Jamaal Pritchett, he’s just been given a lifeline. Heading into training camp, the former South Alabama Jaguar is on the outside looking in to make the final 53-man roster, but with Patrick out, Pritchett has a chance to strengthen his case for the WR6 spot.

Tim Patrick’s injury creates path for Jamaal Pritchett

Although Pritchett wasn’t selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, he did manage to put together two productive seasons at South Alabama. During this period, Pritchett combined for 147 receptions (202 targets) for 1,994 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning First-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2024.

He also showcased his capability as a punt returner in his final season, returning 12 punts for 178 yards and one touchdown. Pritchett’s production and versatility on the special teams impressed the Jets’ front office enough to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

This continued throughout the offseason and into the preseason, leading the team in targets (15) and posting seven receptions for 70 yards. He also received an opportunity as a punt returner, averaging 11.4 yards on nine punt returns.

Jamaal Pritchett was a standout performer for the Jets last offseason. Can he do it again this summer? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his best efforts, Pritchett didn’t make the final 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad the following day, where he spent the season despite the team’s depth receivers providing limited production.

Pritchett faces uphill battle for final receiver spot

Even with Patrick’s injury, Pritchett still faces a difficult path to making the roster.

The starting receivers are already set with Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr., while Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith appear to have the backup spots given their integral roles on the special teams. That leaves just one potential spot up for grabs, and Pritchett will have to fend off several players to earn it.

While Patrick is out, the two players that Pritchett must outshine in training camp are Caullin Lacy and DT Sheffield.

Caullin Lacy will be one of the biggest threats on Jamaal Pritchett's path to making the Jets' 53-man roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pritchett, Lacy, and Sheffield share several similarities. All three entered the NFL as undrafted free agents and are undersized receivers who primarily operate as slot receivers. They are also explosive receivers who are dangerous playmakers with the ball in their hands and have experience as punt returners.

Patrick, meanwhile, offers a different skill set. He’s a bigger-bodied receiver who’s a reliable red-zone threat and is a valuable contributor as a run-blocker. This likely appealed to head coach Aaron Glenn, who knows Patrick from their time with the Lions in 2024.

For Pritchett to separate himself from these two, he’ll need to build upon his offseason performance. Jets’ OnSI’s Nick Faria highlighted Pritchett’s performance in organized team activities, noting that the second-year receiver made plays downfield.

He’ll also need to establish himself as the backup punt returner. While Pritchett brings value here, he had two muffed punts in his final college season and added another in last year’s preseason.

Cleaning up these mistakes and making plays as a returner could further improve his chances of earning a roster spot, giving Pritchett every reason to step up for as long as Patrick is out.